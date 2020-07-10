Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, left, and Japaese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi greet each other prior to their bilateral meeting in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Behrouz Mehri/Pool via AP
politics

U.S. envoy, after Seoul visit, reassures Japan of alliance

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

A U.S. envoy reassured top Japanese officials Friday of the importance of their alliance in dealing with regional security threats, just as the North Korean leader's sister expressed low expectations of a summit between her brother and President Donald Trump this year.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun is in Tokyo after his visit to Seoul where he discussed nuclear diplomacy with North Korea, which has refused to resume talks due to what it calls hostile American policies.

Biegun met with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Taro Kono separately and reaffirmed the importance of their alliance in maintaining and strengthening “the free and open Indo-Pacific” and dealing with regional concerns including North Korea and China.

Earlier Friday, Kim Yo Jong said her brother won’t be meeting Trump because there is no need for the North to gift Trump meetings when it’s not getting any reward in return. In her statement released through Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency, she called for major concessions from washing ton to keep alive the nuclear diplomacy.

South Korea on Thursday asked Biegun to try to revive the talks with the North. He stressed during his meetings in Seoul that resuming the diplomacy with the North was important. But he separately accused a senior North Korean nuclear negotiator who had blamed the deadlocked talks on American hostility of being “locked in an old way of thinking.” Those remarks indicated Washington won’t likely make concessions to resume the talks despite the North’s pressure.

