Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy, Joseph Yun, speaks during a press conference in Tokyo, Thursday. Photo: AP
politics

U.S. envoy for North Korea says military option 'not close'

1 Comment
TOKYO

The United States' special envoy for North Korea said Thursday that America is not close to taking military action against the North.

Joseph Yun said U.S. policy is to apply pressure and leave the door open for dialogue, while keeping all options open.

Yun said a military option is included, but "I don't believe we are close to it."

Yun made the comments at a news conference in Tokyo after attending a meeting on North Korea held by a private think tank.

The two Koreas recently resumed talks over the North's participation in this month's Winter Olympics in South Korea, prompting the U.S. and South Korea to postpone regular joint military exercises.

The Koreas have planned several conciliatory gestures during the Olympics, which South Korea considers an opportunity to revive meaningful communication with North Korea after a period of animosity and diplomatic stalemate over the North's nuclear and missile programs.

Yun said he welcomes the dialogue between the two Koreas, but added that the goal for dialogue should be denuclearization of North Korea.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

1 Comment
Login to comment

They will never give up on their nukes and would be foolish to do so. They see it as their only bargaining chip that gets them a seat at the big boys table.

We've all just got to live with yet another unstable country with the ability to send us all back to banging rocks together.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Art and Design

Sado Island Taiko Center (Tatakokan)

GaijinPot Travel

6 Tips To Start the Post-ALT Job Hunt in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Landing in Japan: Moving Sleekly through Arrival, Immigration and Customs Procedures

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Families

Gender Gap: What Paid Holiday Use Reveals About Parenting In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Cities

Obuse Town

GaijinPot Travel