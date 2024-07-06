 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emmanuel.
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emmanuel. Image: Reuters (File)
politics

US envoy to Japan expresses regret over alleged sex crimes by military personnel in Okinawa

2 Comments
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
TOKYO

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel expressed regret on Saturday for the handling of two cases of sexual assaults allegedly committed by American military personnel on Okinawa, which have again stoked resentment of the heavy U.S. troop presence on the strategic island in Japan's far southwest.

The issue broke out late last month, triggering an uproar over reports that two American service members had been charged with sexual assaults months earlier.

Both cases were first reported in local media in late June. In one arrest made in March, a member of the U.S. Air Force was charged with the kidnapping and sexual assault of a teenager, and while in May a U.S. Marine was arrested on charges of attempted rape resulting in injury. Further details about the alleged victims were not released.

Okinawa police said they did not announce the cases out of privacy considerations related to the victims. The Foreign Ministry, per police decision, also did not notify Okinawa prefectural officials.

The cases are a reminder to many Okinawans of the 1995 rape of a 12-year-old girl by three U.S. service members, which sparked massive protests against the U.S. presence. It led to a 1996 agreement between Tokyo and Washington to close a key U.S. air base, although the plan has been repeatedly delayed due to protests at the site designated for its replacement on another part of the island.

Emanuel said he deeply regretted what happened to the individuals, their families and their community, but fell short of apologizing. “Obviously, you got to let the criminal justice process play out. But that doesn’t mean you don’t express on a human level your sense of regret.”

"We have to do better,” he said, adding that the U.S. military's high standards and protocols for education and training of its troops was “just not working.”

Emanuel said the U.S. may be able to propose measures to improve training and transparency with the public at U.S.-Japan foreign and defense ministers’ security talks expected later this month in Tokyo.

On Friday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said the Japanese authorities would do their utmost to provide more prompt disclosures of alleged crime related to U.S. military personnel on Okinawa while protecting victims’ privacy.

The cases could be a setback for the defense relationship at a time when Okinawa is seen increasingly important in the face of rising tensions with China.

Some 50,000 U.S. troops are deployed in Japan under a bilateral security pact, about half of them on Okinawa, where residents have long complained about heavy U.S. troop presence and related accidents, crime and noise.

Emanuel commented on the issue while visiting Fukushima, on Japan's northeast coast.

Earlier Saturday, the ambassador visited the nearby town of Minamisoma to join junior surfers and sample locally-caught flounder for lunch, aiming to highlight the safety of the area's seawater and seafood amid ongoing discharges of treated and diluted radioactive water from the tsuamni-ruined Fukusima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

China has banned Japanese seafood over the discharges, a move Emanuel criticized as unjustified.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

This is what you do with someone who had very very low approval ratings as a mayor. You send him to Japan.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

It’s time for Japan to start replacing the Americans in Okinawa with Japanese military personnel. If it can find any?

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

The cases could be a setback for the defense relationship at a time when Okinawa is seen increasingly important in the face of rising tensions with China.

All over news and JGovt always fear mongering about China threat, at the end foreign service members do more harms than China, either from DUI, sexual assault etc.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Emanuel must be very sick and tired of this. He may step down from the embassy and go home.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Apartment Layouts: Terms and Meanings

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Komagatake

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Chatting with Ex-English Teachers in Japan: Stories, Struggles and Success

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tanabata: The Most Romantic Night In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Akita in Winter: A Blend of Snow Sports, Culture and Heritage

GaijinPot Blog

Furano Hot Air Balloon

GaijinPot Travel

Tokachi Hills

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japanese Meme: What Are Tokyo’s Cheapest Supermarkets?

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Makeup Product Trends for Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog