Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ambassador Harry Harris, before he removed his much debated mustache Photo: AFP
politics

U.S. envoy to Seoul shaves off controversial mustache

1 Comment
By Sebastien BERGER
SEOUL

The most controversial mustache in South Korea has fallen victim to the razor's blade, with U.S. ambassador Harry Harris visiting a traditional barbershop months after his facial hair became the object of unusual criticism.

Seoul and Washington are security allies and the U.S. stations 28,500 troops in the country.

But their relationship has been strained in recent years by differences in their approaches to North Korea and over cost-sharing responsibilities.

Harris has several times been the object of controversy in the South, and accused of high-handedness. Even his facial hair became an issue of debate.

The envoy's mother was Japanese and, with Koreans still bitterly resentful of Tokyo's 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula, commentators claimed the mustache alluded to the fashions of imperial governors-general from the period.

In January Harris retorted that his grooming was a matter of personal choice, and that his critics were "cherry picking history".

But over the weekend he uploaded a video to social media of him getting the mustache shaved off at a traditional Korean barbershop, saying he did so to keep cool in the Seoul summer, while wearing a mask to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"Glad I did this," the envoy said in a tweet. "For me it was either keep the 'stache or lose the mask. Summer in Seoul is way too hot & humid for both. #COVID guidelines matter & I'm a masked man!"

Seoul and Tokyo are both major U.S. allies, democracies and market economies faced with an overbearing China and nuclear-armed North Korea, but are locked in bitter disputes over historical issues.

Earlier this year Harris said: "I understand the historical animosity that exists between both of the countries but I'm not the Japanese American ambassador in Korea, I'm the American ambassador to Korea. "And to take that history and put it on me simply because an accident of birth I think is a mistake."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

The envoy's mother was Japanese and, with Koreans still bitterly resentful of Tokyo's 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula, commentators claimed the mustache alluded to the fashions of imperial governors-general from the period.

So the man is being judged on his genetics.

This is called racism.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #90: Tokyo Residents Pissed About Being Excluded From Go To Travel Campaign

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 29, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Parks & Gardens

The Site of Reversible Destiny

GaijinPot Travel

Neighborhood Guide

Kiyosumi-Shirakawa: The Best Tokyo Cafes You Didn’t Know About

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Saitama—July 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Traditional Bad Food Combos In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Kayabuki no Sato

GaijinPot Travel

Coping with Corona: A Mental Survival Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Join A Community Garden In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo