U.S. House Speaker Pelosi lands in Japan, final stop on Asia trip

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Japan on Thursday for the final stop on her Asian tour, following a visit to Taiwan that incensed China.
AFP reporters saw the politician disembark from her plane at Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, before greeting the US ambassador and other officials with hugs and handshakes.
Beijing has launched large-scale military drills in the waters around Taiwan after Pelosi this week became the highest-profile elected U.S. official to set foot on the self-ruled island in 25 years.
The 82-year-old politician defied a series of stern threats from China to meet Taiwanese leaders on Wednesday, saying her trip made it "unequivocally clear" that the United States would not abandon a democratic ally.
It is Pelosi's first trip to Japan since 2015, and she arrived from South Korea where her schedule included a visit to the border with nuclear-armed North Korea.
She will meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for breakfast on Friday, Japan's foreign ministry said, to discuss the two countries' alliance and issues of shared interest.
Pelosi is also scheduled to discuss international affairs with Japan's House of Representatives speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda.
Japan, a key U.S. ally, has lodged a diplomatic protest with China over its massive military exercises encircling Taiwan, which began on Thursday.
Just before Pelosi's arrival, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said five ballistic missiles fired by China were believed to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Parts of Japan's southernmost island region Okinawa are close to Taiwan, as are islets at the centre of a long-running dispute between Tokyo and Beijing.
U.S. President Joe Biden also angered Beijing on a visit to Japan in May, when he said U.S. forces would defend Taiwan militarily if China attempted to take control of the island by force -- prompting Beijing to warn that the U.S. was "playing with fire".
Biden and his team insisted at the time that their decades-old approach to Taiwan remained in place, however.
This includes arming the democratic island for its own defense while acknowledging China's legal sovereignty, and expressing "strategic ambiguity" on whether American troops would ever intervene if China invaded the territory.© 2022 AFP
19 Comments
Login to comment
OssanAmerica
Welcome to Japan Madam Speaker! Now watch the downvotes...lol.
Fighto!
Pelosi will be very warmly received in Japan.
Are the pathetic Chinese navy still angrily firing live rounds at the ocean floor as an act of "revenge" for Pelosi's visit of free Taiwan?
China - just like a barking chihuahua.
Eastman
completely pointless visit.
Nemo
Pelosi and Kishida will (one hopes) send a strong message of unity on a free and open Indo-Pacific, self determination and regional stability.
OssanAmerica
Nowhere near as pointless as your posts.
Hervé L'Eisa
Note the lack of masks? Nana was wearing a big, bright blue mask in Taiwan. Is she trying to infect everyone she meets with while in Japan?
FizzBit
Ah yeah, the Pelosi Vacation. Too bad Chevy Chase couldn’t have joined her, they could’ve made a comedy movie and returned some of the tax money wasted on this useless show trip.
Jexan
Glad she isn’t wearing a mask along with all the other people in this picture. But when it’s time for the picture opportunity I bet it’s a different story.
Nemo
EastmanToday 08:03 am JST
Took you a while to think of that snappy retort, didn’t it?
deanzaZZR
I thought the issue was PM Kishida being exposed multiple times this week. That brings a new meeting to international exchange.
Michael Machida
Well. Go Nancy! Im happy you can kick it to China! We are with you! : - ))
deanzaZZR
@Zoroto
American military base, American rules. Yes, this is still true in 2022.
Taki Mata
Yes, indeed! Reckless! Irresponsible! They are behaving as if they had some obscure method to make sure none of the group in the picture were infected, as if they had ... corona tests!
kurisupisu
The US should defend Taiwan against Chinese aggression-China is going too far!
TokyoLiving
Time is running out for them...
From your computer desk??, ok Batman, loool !!..
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
That's a strange looking photo of hands and someone appears to be missing part of their index finger
Taki Mata
That someone is Rahm Emanuel, US ambassador to Japan, and he is indeed missing part of his middle finger.
Sanjinosebleed
Who cares??!!
Go home and hurry up and retire!
Never seen such a pointless trip from a pointless US politician get so much media attention! They must be running out of topics now Covid is winding down!
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Then comes the rude awakening that your surrounded by made in China products .
Only the pathetically insecure try to pretend to be tough as fighto continues to do by trying to impress us by announcing that ww2 actually ended 80 years ago not 77
Hey fighto have you served your country ?
No you havent !