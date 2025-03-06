 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
President Donald Trump said Japan makes 'a fortune' from the United States Image: AFP
politics

Trump complains U.S.-Japan alliance unequal

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump said Japan is not required to protect the United States militarily and makes "a fortune" from it economically, as he fired off an impromptu broadside at a key ally.

It came as Japan's trade minister is arranging a trip to Washington during which he will reportedly demand an exemption from imminent U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.

"We have a great relationship with Japan. But we have an interesting deal with Japan that we have to protect them, but they don't have to protect us," Trump said Thursday.

"And by the way, they make a fortune with us economically," he said. "I actually ask, who makes these deals?"

In response, Japanese government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday that Japan trusts Washington to keep its obligation to the two countries' security treaty.

Around 54,000 U.S. military personnel are stationed in Japan, mostly in the Okinawa region east of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Tokyo's economy, trade and industry minister Yoji Muto told reporters that he hoped his U.S. trip would "be a win-win for both Japanese and U.S. national interests."

He said the visit was being coordinated and did not confirm the March 9-13 dates given by Japanese media or reports that he will push U.S. officials to exempt Japan from levies.

Trump has said 25-percent steel and aluminum tariffs will be imposed on Wednesday of next week, without exceptions.

"It is important to closely study the specific content of these (tariff) measures and their impact," Muto said Friday.

He also poured cold water on Trump's announcement that Japan was among the countries looking to invest trillions of dollars in a "gigantic" natural gas pipeline in Alaska.

"This is an issue that the government and the private sector need to study, in terms of profitability and when supply will begin," Muto said.

"I hope to hear more details on this project" from U.S. officials, he added.

Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs of around 25 percent on auto imports. Vehicles represented nearly a third of all Japan's exports to the United States last year.

Without referring to Muto's planned visit, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told parliament on Wednesday that Japan's "contribution to the U.S. economy is significant."

"So we want to appeal resolutely, with emotion and logic," to Washington on the tariffs, he said.

Muto and Japan's foreign minister will hold economic security talks with their British counterparts in Tokyo Friday, touted as a chance to promote free trade and boost business ties.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your favorite items from Japan!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Akima Plum Grove Festival

GaijinPot Travel

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

What’s The Best Internet Provider in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Dating Another Foreigner in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Play Japan’s Lotto: LOTO7 and LOTO6

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Matsuda Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

How Does Mixed Gender Bathing Work in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

What’s The Cheapest Supermarket in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo