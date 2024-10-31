 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

U.S., Japan and South Korea strongly condemn North Korea's ICBM launch

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The United States, Japan and South Korea issued a joint statement on Thursday strongly condemning North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea said it tested an ICBM earlier on Thursday, upgrading what it called the "world's most powerful strategic weapon", as Seoul warned Pyongyang could get missile technology from Russia for helping with the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call with the foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea in which the condemned the launch and called it a "flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions."

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Essential Japanese Vocabulary For The Playground

Savvy Tokyo

Jogakura Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What It’s Really Like to Stay at a Hotel in Tokyo Disney Resort?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Love Confessions in Japanese: What To Say To Win Them Over

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Contemporary Film Directors & Screenwriters

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coping With Weight Gain in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Highway Buses in Japan

GaijinPot Blog