New US Ambassador to Japan George Glass attends a press conference in Tokyo
New U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass and his wife Mary attend a press conference after their arrival at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Friday. Image: Reuters/KAZUHIRO NOGI
politics

U.S., Japan need to push back against China, new U.S. ambassador says

By Rocky Swift
TOKYO

The United States and Japan need to work together to align their defense forces in the face of an increasingly assertive China, new U.S. Ambassador George Glass said upon his arrival in Tokyo on Friday.

"We sit with Japan in a very tough neighborhood. You have Russia, you have China, and you have North Korea," Glass told reporters at Haneda airport, adding the allies needed to "push back against a country like China".

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the remarks.

Japan is home to the biggest overseas deployment of U.S. troops globally as well as squadrons of fighter jets and Washington's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier strike group.

In recent years, Tokyo has also embarked on a historic military build-up and begun various projects with Washington to better align their forces and defence industries.

Trump's equivocation over support for Ukraine in its war with Russia and complaints about the cost of defence alliances have stoked concern about U.S. commitment to its security partnerships globally, however.

Glass said Washington was focused on the safety of American and Japanese citizens and on making sure the military had all the support and materials it needed to counter threats from Beijing.

Asked about Glass's comments, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said diplomats should promote friendship between countries rather than smear them and asserted that China has been a force for international peace.

"Who is flaunting military force, provoking confrontation and threatening peace everywhere?" he said at a regular press briefing. "The international community has never been clearer about this."

Trump hand-picked Glass partly due to his success in pushing back against China's "predatory habits" during his previous post as envoy to Portugal from 2017-2021, he said.

At his confirmation hearing in March, Glass said he would, however, need to push Japan to pay more towards the cost of U.S. military support.

Trump wants negotiations on these costs to be included in ongoing trade talks triggered by his sweeping import tariffs on dozens of countries including Japan. Tokyo wants to keep the issues separate.

Glass said he was "extremely optimistic" that the U.S. would strike a deal with Japan. More than 75 countries have reached out for talks since the administration unveiled the tariffs earlier this month, Washington says.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Little doubt that the Government of China poses a threat. no confusion their.

However President Trump J tariff punishment beating is another matter altogether isn't it?!

Japan to scrutinize US demands to find common ground in tariff talks

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20250418_03/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Maybe if the Trump administration stopped alienating its allies with moronic policies and rhetoric it would be easier to "push back" against China, you buffoon.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

"Who is flaunting military force, provoking confrontation and threatening peace everywhere?"

Well, that's easy Mr. Lin Jian, it's China!!

Let's ask Taiwan, India, the Philippines and other countries in the South China Seas.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Both sides saying the same thing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

