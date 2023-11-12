Newsletter Signup Register / Login
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) oversees a strategic cruise missile test aboard a navy warship
A strategic cruise missile test aboard a North Korean navy warship is seen in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 21. Photo: Reuters/KCNA
politics

U.S., Japan, S Korea defense chiefs to share North Korea missile data in December

By Tetsushi Kajimoto and Ju-min Park
TOKYO/SEOUL

Defense chiefs from South Korea, Japan and the United States have agreed to start as planned a real-time data sharing scheme on North Korean missiles in December, South Korea's defense ministry said on Sunday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met his South Korean counterpart Shin Won-sik in Seoul on Sunday with Japanese defense minister Minoru Kihara joining the meeting online.

The ministers discussed strengthening their three-way cooperation in the face of "severe security environments", Kihara told reporters. It was the first time for the three ministers to hold such a gathering, he said.

"We confirmed that we are steadily making adjustments, bringing the process to the final stage," Kihara added.

U.S. President Joe Biden agreed with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at an Aug. 18 summit that by the end of this year the three countries would share North Korea missile warning data in real time.

The ministers also condemned growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia as a violation of U.N. resolutions, the South Korean defence ministry said in a statement, and also stressed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Separately, General Charles Q. Brown, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, held talks with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul on Sunday, the South Korean military said.

In his first visit to South Korea since he took office in October, the top U.S. general discussed the "continuous provocations" of North Korea including missile launches, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to the defence of South Korea, the South Korean joint chiefs of staff said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

