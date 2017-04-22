Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said a naval strike group headed by the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier will arrive in the Sea of Japan "before the end of this month." Photo: Navy Media Content Services/AFP/File
politics

U.S. naval armada to be in Sea of Japan in days

3 Comments
by scott fenaroli
SYDNEY

The U.S. supercarrier Carl Vinson will arrive in the Sea of Japan in days, Vice President Mike Pence said in Australia on Saturday amid high tensions with North Korea.

The Trump administration has been trying to clear the waters after sending out confusing messages concerning the whereabouts of the Vinson carrier group that supposedly was steaming toward North Korea last week.

"Our expectation is that they will be in the Sea of Japan in position in a matter of days, before the end of this month," Pence told reporters in Sydney.

"What the regime in North Korea should make no mistake about, is that the United States has the resources, the personnel and the presence in this region of the world to see to our interests and to see to the security of those interests and our allies," Pence said.

Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have soared in recent weeks following a drumbeat of missile tests and fears that Pyongyang may be readying a sixth nuclear test.

The U.S. Navy on April 8 said it was directing a naval strike group headed by the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier to "sail north" from waters off Singapore, as a "prudent measure" to deter the regime.

"We are sending an armada. Very powerful," said President Donald Trump as other officials made it sound like the ships were steaming toward the region.

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said the Vinson was "on her way up".

But the Navy admitted Tuesday the ships were in fact sent in the opposite direction -- away from Singapore and toward Australia to conduct drills with the Australian navy.

Pence warned Wednesday that the United States would counter any North Korean attack with an "overwhelming and effective" response.

His comments came a senior North Korean official warned the regime had no intention of scaling down its missile program, pledging weekly tests and threatening "all-out war" if the US took any action against it.

Trump's deputy visited South Korea and Japan before Australia to reassure allies fretting over Pyongyang's quickening missile program.

© 2017 AFP

3 Comments
Login to comment

You realise one North Korean missile would wipe out this fleet if it blew up over them even ik it was unintentional.

-1

I hope Pence's Apple Map is now working because he said the same last week but the USS Carl Vinson fleet headed to the coast off Australia.

Two Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers on Friday 21 left the Sasebo base in Nagasaki Prefecture, so for a possible joint exercise with the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

The USS Ronald Reagan and the USS Nimitz are also suppose to be joining the fleet. Three carriers and their fleet seems like overkill.

0

Ron Barnes Today  04:07 pm JST

You realise one North Korean missile would wipe out this fleet if it blew up over them even ik it was unintentional.

Do you think those NK missiles will make it beyond 100 feet or so before they blow up on their own (hope the nukes are not armed or NK has the telemetry tech to disarm or terminate)? Add to that, US has moved missile defense systems to SK to take them out before nuke blows up. Unfortunately, any nuke explosion will be a shock to the whole area. China make take offensive action against NK so this does not happen (Chinese spies are in NK military).

NK is a spoiled child is like a spoiled child that has needed a spanking for a long time although in a politically correct world. I don't wish for war as it is truly shows man's worst but sometimes man's worst will destroy man's worst offenders of democracy and free speech (besides JT deleting posts- this is there website I guess).

0

