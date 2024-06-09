U.S. needs Japan's help to boost military production, ambassador says

The United States needs Japan's help to cope with strategic challenges in Europe and Asia that are straining its defense industries, the U.S. Ambassador to Japan said on Monday as the countries kicked off talks on military industrial cooperation.
"Our national security strategy calls for us to be able to handle one and a half theaters, that's a major war and another one to a stand off, and with both the Middle East, Ukraine, and keeping our deterrence credible in this region (East Asia) you can already see that we are in two plus," Rahm Emanuel told reporters.
On Sunday, Japan and the U.S. kicked off their first talks in Tokyo on forging deeper defence industry collaboration under the U.S.-Japan Forum on Defense Industrial Cooperation, Acquisition and Sustainment (DICAS) established in April by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Discussions on Tuesday between U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William A. LaPlante and Masaki Fukasawa, the head of Japan’s Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Agency, will focus on naval repairs in Japan that could help free up U.S. yards to build more warships.
"China has a major capacity we already know that will surpass us on new shipbuilding," Emanuel said.
Other potential cooperation between Japan and the U.S. includes aircraft repairs, missile production and military supply chain resilience, he added.
Japan and the U.S. already build a missile defense interceptor together and Tokyo has also agreed to supply Patriot PAC3 air-defence missiles to the U.S.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Everybody should be making 155 mm shells and Patriot interceptor missiles to counter the state that is still fighting WW2. These are not escalatory things.
SaikoPhysco
All well and good but Japan currently is having a hard time finding people to do many jobs throughout the country.
deanzaZZR
The red line is if Japan agrees to produce offensive weapons like artillery shells for the USA war machine. There's no way to claim such types of weapons are "defensive" in nature.
TaiwanIsNotChina
And the consequences for that will be.... Defensive weapons are a contradiction in terms.
kurisupisu
In other words, Rahm Emanuel is suggesting that Japan start expanding industries to allow more people to be maimed and killed?
GuruMick
Does Costa Rica have to start a military build up ?
Some countries make their own way in world affairs.
The USA is not a model citizen.
Can we have another way forward ?
Antiquesaving
Don't do it Japan!
Already Japan's SDF is not the biggest or strongest but if they follow the USA and others like Canada they will end up cannibalizing their own military to supply Ukraine and Israel!
obladi
Sadly, it's a win-win for the U.S. and Japanese economy. Things are heating up all over the world. Not only Ukraine and Israel, but also Africa and Myanmar as well. I don't see Japan saying "no" to the business.
JboneInTheZone
Artillery rounds can be used in a defensive manner. In fact any weapon can