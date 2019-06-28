U.S. pressuring G20 allies on climate change language: French official

Washington is pressuring allies at the G20 to reject strong climate change language in the meeting's final statement, despite furious opposition from EU countries, a French presidential source said Friday.
"Three or four (countries) are under American pressure to water down the message," a French presidency source told reporters in Osaka, where leaders of the Group of 20 are holding a two-day summit.
The source declined to name the countries being targeted by Washington, though Brazil under its new President Jair Bolsonaro and oil-producing Saudi Arabia are both considered climate change skeptics.
Climate change is shaping up to be one of the most contentious issues at the gathering, with Europe fiercely opposed to any watering down of previous G20 statements on the subject.
Washington is opposed to any endorsement of the Paris climate deal, an agreement from which it plans to withdraw.
In recent years, the roadblock has been overcome by 19 of the members endorsing language backing the Paris deal and Washington adding its own line referring to its plan to leave the agreement.
"That's what we managed to get after a difficult fight in Hamburg and Buenos Aires, and what we want to confirm here, at a minimum," the source told reporters.
"The Americans are trying to weaken the message and to rally to their position a number of states," the source added. "That would mean no longer 19+1 but 18+2 or 17+3... and that for us is unacceptable."
At a meeting in Osaka on the summit sidelines on Friday, European leaders agreed that "we cannot accept a text that waters down what we got during the last two G20s and weakens the Paris accords," the source said.
French President Emmanuel Macron has already said that removing a reference to the Paris deal would be a "red line" for Paris, threatening to refuse to sign the final communique.© 2019 AFP
5 Comments
vinarius@pm.catv.ne.jp
the usual trump call the kettle black when he is the kettle.
Peter14
Obama was smart enough to recognise the immediate dangers of climate change, but Trump remains completely ignorant. Most Americans can see and understand the growing danger. Trump remains blind, but alas he speaks for all Americans as their chosen President. When he is gone the US will return to its senses. Lets hope that happens in 2020 rather than 2024.
Bintaro
Let's just ignore Trump and sign a 19 countries' statement.
Right now Europe is in the middle of a heat wave, Spain is burning, India is running out of water, soon California is starting to burn again. All the signs of climate change are here.
If the US want to bury their heads in the sand, fine. Just don't let them pull us down with them.
weedkila
I noticed in this and the last JT article on global warming that CO2 was not even mentioned. The debate's suddenly over. Now it's just assumed that CO2 is the culprit for 'climate change' when it is anything but. It's all based on emotion and fear-mongering rather than facts.
Speaking of watering down the message, water vapour (H2O) is the largest contributor to the Earth's greenhouse effect and it has way more effect on temperature than CO2. For example:
Dry desert in summer = Daytime hot, Night-time cold.
Humid tropic region in summer = Daytime hot, Night-time very warm.
The difference of course is that humidity in the atmosphere retains the heat in a tropical environment whereas the heat rapidly dissipates in a dry desert environment.
So shouldn't the politician's be debating a deal over how to manage water vapour alongside CO2 if they somehow think that CO2 leads to man made climate catastrophe.
For anyone who believes the hype that CO2 causes 'climate change' please describe how it does this.
Jimizo
The moon landing deniers are in town...
weedkila
An attack on personality is the best you can do because someone has a different POV to you? Ok then.
For anyone who believes the hype that CO2 causes 'climate change' please describe how it does this.