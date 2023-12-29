U.S. proposes G7 explore ways to confiscate $300 billion in Russian assets: report

FILE PHOTO: A member of staff arranges national flags prior to a group photo session during the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting at the Iikura Guest House Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

The United States has proposed that working groups from G7 countries explore ways to seize $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The United States, backed by the UK, Japan and Canada, has proposed moving forward with preparatory work so that options would be ready for G7 leaders to consider at a potential meeting around Feb 24, according to the report.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.