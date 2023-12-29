U.S. proposes G7 explore ways to confiscate $300 billion in Russian assets: report

The United States has proposed that working groups from G7 countries explore ways to seize $300 billion in frozen Russian assets, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
The United States, backed by the UK, Japan and Canada, has proposed moving forward with preparatory work so that options would be ready for G7 leaders to consider at a potential meeting around Feb 24, according to the report.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Should already have been done and turned into weapons to use against Russia.
Thuban
Russia has already written off these assets.
The Kremlin wants the West to openly steal this money so other countries will see that the US dollar is not a safe place to keep their money.
Go ahead steal the money, it will push more countries into the BRICS system.