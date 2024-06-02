 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defence Minister Shin Won-sik attend a trilateral meeting on sidelines of the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore
From left: Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik attend a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shangri-la Dialogue in Singapore, on Sunday. Image: Reuters/Caroline Chia
politics

U.S., S Korea and Japan agree to hold joint military exercises

0 Comments
SEOUL/TOKYO

The United States, Japan and South Korea agreed to hold new trilateral joint exercises this summer, a joint statement issued by U.S Department of Defense said on Sunday, after a meeting of the three allies' defense ministers.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Japan's Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and South Korea's Defense Minister Shin Won-sik met on Sunday in Singapore on the sidelines of the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security summit there.

The three "committed to continue to strengthen trilateral cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula, the Indo-Pacific, and beyond," according to the statement.

The three also agreed to establish a Trilateral Security Cooperation Framework this year in an effort to institutionalize their three-way defense cooperation.

The top defense officials of the three countries criticized North Korea's recent launches of ballistic missiles and a military spy satellite using ballistic missile technology as a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel