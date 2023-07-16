Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hwasong-18 ICBM test launch
A Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile is launched from an undisclosed location in North Korea in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 13. Photo: Reuters/KCNA
politics

U.S., South Korea, Japan hold missile defense drill after North's ICBM launch

7 Comments
SEOUL

The U.S., South Korea and Japan held a joint naval missile defense exercise on Sunday to counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats, the South's navy said, days after the North launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

North Korea fired its latest Hwasong-18 missile, which Pyongyang describes as the core of its nuclear strike force, off the east coast on Wednesday in what it said was a "strong practical warning" to the adversaries.

Sunday's trilateral drill was conducted in international waters between South Korea and Japan, bringing together destroyers equipped with Aegis radar systems from the three countries, the navy said.

Washington and its Asian allies have been working to improve their information-sharing system on North Korea's missiles. South Korea and Japan are independently linked to U.S. radar systems but not to each other's.

The exercise aimed at mastering the allies' response to a North Korean ballistic missile launch with a scenario featuring a virtual target, the military said.

"We will effectively respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats with our military's strong response system and the trilateral cooperation," a South Korean Navy officer said.

The North's ICBM launch was denounced by the U.S., South Korea and Japan, though Pyongyang has rejected the condemnation, saying it was an exercise of its right to self-defense.

The latest launch followed heated complaints from North Korea in recent days, accusing American spy planes of flying over its exclusive economic zone waters, condemning a recent visit to South Korea by an U.S. nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine and vowing to take steps in reaction.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nuclear missiles cannot be countered by holding naval

drills-a complete show and waste of money…

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

American spy planes of flying over its exclusive economic zone waters, condemning a recent visit to South Korea by an U.S. nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine.

Chicken or egg?

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

North korea was threatening to defend itself by testing their equipment.

No need to start ww3 over it

As North Korea is in the top 5 oldest countries in the world they've probably earned the rights to self defense.

Honestly lets be realistic that the USA is constantly antagonistic towards them on their doorstep.

And no this doesn't mean iam a North korea supporter !

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Military training and exercises are critical for all those charged with protecting the country. You might as well say there is no point in having a military because the enemy has nuclear missiles.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Read the the faux pas title again Wallace…

0 ( +1 / -1 )

That will have the Kims foaming at the mouth. A defiant statement in nice old-fashioned English is being prepared and will be released tomorrow, just need to get the tone of the threats right.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Cool...wish I was around to see this stuff go off, but you better bring some HEARING protection !

0 ( +0 / -0 )

