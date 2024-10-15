U.S., S Korea, Japan unveil new team to monitor N Korea sanctions

South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun, center, poses for photos with United States Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, right, and Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano during their trilateral meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Wednesday.

By Hyonhee Shin

The United States, South Korea and Japan on Wednesday announced the launch of a new multinational team to monitor the enforcement of sanctions against North Korea after Russia and China thwarted monitoring activities at the United Nations.

The mechanism, named the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, has been introduced after Russia in March rejected the annual renewal of a U.N. panel of experts that had over the past 15 years overseen the implementation of sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. China abstained from the vote.

The team is meant to continue the U.N. panel's work, including issuing regular reports on sanctions enforcement, and will involve the participation of eight other countries including Britain, France and Germany, a South Korean official said.

Its launch was unveiled at a joint press conference in Seoul by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun and Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano, alongside ambassadors of the eight countries, ahead of their talks in Seoul.

The initiative might lack the international legitimacy granted to a U.N.-backed operation, but will be able to more effectively monitor North Korea, free from efforts by Moscow and Beijing to downplay Pyongyang's suspected sanctions evasion at the world body, another Seoul official said.

"There have been various discussions about how to resolve the absence of the panel, but there was consensus on the urgency, on the need to resolve the gap without delay as the North continues to violate U.N. sanctions," the first official said.

"The team is open to all countries that are willing to make a commitment and contribution, and we are looking forward to having more countries join."

Washington and Seoul say North Korea and Russia have made illicit military transactions. Moscow and Pyongyang have denied arms transfers but have vowed to boost military ties, clinching a mutual defense treaty at a summit in June.

