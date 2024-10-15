 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun, center, poses for photos with United States Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, right, and Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano during their trilateral meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on Wednesday. Image: Jung Yeon-je/Pool via AP
politics

U.S., S Korea, Japan unveil new team to monitor N Korea sanctions

0 Comments
By Hyonhee Shin
SEOUL

The United States, South Korea and Japan on Wednesday announced the launch of a new multinational team to monitor the enforcement of sanctions against North Korea after Russia and China thwarted monitoring activities at the United Nations.

The mechanism, named the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, has been introduced after Russia in March rejected the annual renewal of a U.N. panel of experts that had over the past 15 years overseen the implementation of sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. China abstained from the vote.

The team is meant to continue the U.N. panel's work, including issuing regular reports on sanctions enforcement, and will involve the participation of eight other countries including Britain, France and Germany, a South Korean official said.

Its launch was unveiled at a joint press conference in Seoul by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun and Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano, alongside ambassadors of the eight countries, ahead of their talks in Seoul.

The initiative might lack the international legitimacy granted to a U.N.-backed operation, but will be able to more effectively monitor North Korea, free from efforts by Moscow and Beijing to downplay Pyongyang's suspected sanctions evasion at the world body, another Seoul official said.

"There have been various discussions about how to resolve the absence of the panel, but there was consensus on the urgency, on the need to resolve the gap without delay as the North continues to violate U.N. sanctions," the first official said.

"The team is open to all countries that are willing to make a commitment and contribution, and we are looking forward to having more countries join."

Washington and Seoul say North Korea and Russia have made illicit military transactions. Moscow and Pyongyang have denied arms transfers but have vowed to boost military ties, clinching a mutual defense treaty at a summit in June.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Essential Phrases for Working in a Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Should Learn to Read and Write Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

SL Gunma Minakami

GaijinPot Travel

5 New Japanese Skincare Products for Fall 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Visiting the Pediatrician in Japan: Seeing the Doctor When Your Kid Is Sick

Savvy Tokyo

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel