U.S. State Department approves sale of tactical missiles to Japan for $360 million

The U.S. State Department approved a possible sale to Japan of tactical missiles and related equipment for $360 million, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.
The principal contractor for the Rolling Airframe Missile Block 2B Tactical Missiles and related equipment will be RTX Corp, the Pentagon added.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Seems like a less useful purchase when what is needed is anti-ship and surface to surface missiles, but whatever they feel like they need.
sakurasuki
Japanese tax payer would be grateful their money used for that, instead for improving social cause.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Datawatch/Pensioners-share-of-spending-hits-nearly-40-of-total-in-Japan
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2024/09/05/japan/society/japan-elderly-workers/