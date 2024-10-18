 Japan Today
An aerial view of the Pentagon Building in Washington.
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Washington, June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo Image: Reuters/Reuters Photographer
politics

U.S. State Department approves sale of tactical missiles to Japan for $360 million

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

The U.S. State Department approved a possible sale to Japan of tactical missiles and related equipment for $360 million, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.

The principal contractor for the Rolling Airframe Missile Block 2B Tactical Missiles and related equipment will be RTX Corp, the Pentagon added.

2 Comments
Seems like a less useful purchase when what is needed is anti-ship and surface to surface missiles, but whatever they feel like they need.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japanese tax payer would be grateful their money used for that, instead for improving social cause.

https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Datawatch/Pensioners-share-of-spending-hits-nearly-40-of-total-in-Japan

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2024/09/05/japan/society/japan-elderly-workers/

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

