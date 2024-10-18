U.S. State Department approves sale of tactical missiles to Japan for $360 million

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Washington, June 15, 2005. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

The U.S. State Department approved a possible sale to Japan of tactical missiles and related equipment for $360 million, the Pentagon said in a statement on Friday.

The principal contractor for the Rolling Airframe Missile Block 2B Tactical Missiles and related equipment will be RTX Corp, the Pentagon added.

