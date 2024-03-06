Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Illustration picture of semiconductor chips
Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration//File Photo Photo: Reuters/FLORENCE LO
politics

U.S. urges Japan, other allies to tighten China's access to chip technology, Bloomberg reports

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

The U.S. government is urging the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea and Japan to further tighten curbs on China's access to semiconductor technology, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The U.S. wants Japanese companies to limit exports to China of specialized chemicals required for chipmaking including photoresist, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

Washington is also pressing the Netherlands to stop semiconductor equipment maker ASML from servicing and repairing chipmaking equipment for Chinese clients bought before limits on sales of those devices were put in place this year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, confirming part of the Bloomberg report.

Tokyo and The Hague want to assess the impact of their current curbs before considering tougher actions, the report said, adding that the U.S. Commerce Department officials raised the issue in Tokyo during a meeting on export controls last month.

The Dutch foreign ministry declined to comment on the report, while representatives of the U.S. Commerce Department and Japan's trade ministry did not respond to requests for comment. ASML could not be immediately reached for comment.

American officials had earlier expressed particular concerns about China's ability to employ advanced chips, and the powerful processors they enable, for its fast-growing military.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

Urges? Where's the spirit of free economy? When things not in your favor, you'll flip thing aside?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Oooohhh, faithful mascots..

I'm in fear and scared of China..

It's going to take away the little world hegemony I have left...

HEEEEELLP !!!..

LOOOOOOOL !!!..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's about time the governments of the Netherlands, Japan, S Korea and others grow a spine and stand up for the interests of their corporations.

Sales to the huge Chinese market generate profits that can be directed to important R&D efforts.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

