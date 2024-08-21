U.S. urges Japan to name disaster relief hub task force members

The United States has called on Japan to name its representatives for a joint task force that will determine the location and resources for a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief hub they have agreed to establish in Japan.
In letters seen by Reuters on Thursday, U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel asked Japan's foreign and defense ministers, Yoko Kamikawa and Minoru Kihara, to provide the names of four Japanese officials at its "earliest convenience" and urged them to propose a date for the inaugural task force meeting.
"The effects of climate change are bringing devastation and destruction to communities around the world with ever-greater frequency and ferocity," Emanuel told Reuters in a separate comment.
Emergency supplies at the hub could also likely be used to help civilians displaced by any conflict in Asia. The commitment made in April by U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to establish the facility came amid growing concern about Chinese military drills around Taiwan.
In his letter, Emanuel said that he, along with Lieutenant General Roger Turner, the U.S Marine Corp commander in Japan, Colonel Patrick Biggs, the country's U.S. Army Corp of Engineers chief, and regional USAID head, Heath Cosgrove, would represent Washington on the task force.
Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the country's Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for comment.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
2 Comments
Login to comment
Wasabi
Sorry what? Maybe the USA should take care of their business first.
Japan will do what they think is best, when it is best. Japan do not need daddy US....
borscht
I’ve noticed Japan will do what they think is best when it’s too late.
From refusing US help after the 1985 747 crash which could have saved lives, to not shoring up their elevated highways after the Northridge earthquake in 1994 because, to paraphrase an LDP politician, ‘our engineers are better than Americans.’ Only to find the 1995 Hanshin Earthquake proving him wrong.
But this is merely a request for committee members names so the long tedious process of securing food, supplies, resources, and a location for citizens caught in a disaster can begin; preferably before the next disaster.
I suspect they are stalling on this onerous task until after the LDP election so the newest prime minister can dole out these positions to his friends (and donors).