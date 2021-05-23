U.S. warns its citizens against travel to Japan due to COVID surge

U.S. health officials and the State Department on Monday warned Americans against travel to Japan because of a surge in coronavirus cases in the country, which is preparing to host the Olympics in just two months.
The twin alerts don't ban U.S. citizens from visiting the country, but they could have an impact on insurance rates for travelers and may factor into decisions by Olympic athletes and spectators on whether to compete in or attend the games, which are due to start in July. There was no immediate indication as to what effect the warnings might have on would-be Olympic-goers.
"Travelers should avoid all travel to Japan," the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new COVID-19 update. "Because of the current situation in Japan even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan."
The State Department's warning, which followed the CDC alert, was more blunt. "Do not travel to Japan due to COVID-19," it said in the announcement, which raised the department's travel alert from Level 3 - Reconsider travel - to Level 4 - Do not travel. The previous alert was issued on April 21.
The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said it still anticipates that American athletes will be able to safely compete at the Tokyo Games.
"We feel confident that the current mitigation practices in place for athletes and staff by both the USOPC and the Tokyo Organizing Committee, coupled with the testing before travel, on arrival in Japan, and during Games time, will allow for safe participation of Team USA athletes this summer," the committee said in a statement Monday.
Earlier Monday, Japan mobilized military doctors and nurses to give shots to older adults in two major cities, as the government tried desperately to accelerate its vaccination rollout and curb coronavirus infections before it hosts the Olympics. That move came amid growing calls for the games to be canceled.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is determined to hold the Olympics in Tokyo beginning on July 23, after a one-year delay, and has made an ambitious pledge to finish vaccinating the country's 36 million older people by the end of July.
Japan has recorded just over 12,000 COVID-19 deaths - good by global standards, but poor in Asia - but Tokyo and Osaka and several other areas are under a state of emergency until May 31 that is likely to be extended.
There is fear of new variants spreading, with only a tiny percentage of the Japanese - estimated at 2% to 4% - vaccinated.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
29 Comments
Login to comment
Scarce
Here comes the BOOM! Olympics be gone! The most powerful country in the world has spoken!
asdfgtr
Good. Maybe this will light a fire under Suga’s arse.
Luddite
The IOC will probably penalise those athletes who don’t go, either through choice or government intervention. They only care about the Games and the money, no interest in the health and wellbeing of others.
GdTokyo
Perhaps I am mistaken, but I was under the impression that non-residents were not allowed to enter the country. Even for PR like myself the barriers to re-entry are so high as to make going home to vaccinated a logistical impossibility.
r
It doesn't matter what the CDC or any other alphabet puppet agency says. Japan is still closed to US passport holders.
Commodore Perry
Hi Joe?
Suga-man here. Can you help out? We need a little boost to help us with the obvious.
Yes, like that.
Ok. Thanks.
Now I and other members of my government are absolved from any responsibility, and we can inform the IOC that the Olympics can certainly take place, but regrettably non-permanent resident foreigners will not be allowed to enter Japan.
dbsaiya
Now if only other countries follow suit...
Zoroto
Unless you are an Olympic athlete or one of the hanger-ons. Then please do travel and don't even bother quarantining.
Zoroto
Many of my coworkers did exactly that, none of them PRs, and had no problem coming back.
What are the barriers to re-entry for you, if I may ask?
AG
Absolutely!
Remember how Europe and US were a few months ago, with no measures to curb infections, difficult to get tested, no vaccines?
That is Japan now, just unofficially as testing is anything but transparent and accessible. Unlike Europe and US a few months ago where you were encouraged to get tested and isolate, the exact opposite happens here.
Real numbers in Japan? Same as the origin of the virus... we will never know!
thelonius
That there is the strongest card played by any official source for the cancellation of the Olympics.
obladi
My dream is to wake up one morning, click on Japan Today, and find that Japan has come to its senses and canceled or postponed the Olympics. Maybe started vaccinating on a massive scale.
Instead we have these nudges from the outside, telling us what we already know.
Vaccinate Japan first!
FizzBit
I’m sure most travelers wanna go to Tokyo, why I dunno, never been there myself, but I prefer mountains over skyscrapers anyway. With the olympics planning on starting in what, August? the Biden fight club has wimped out.
Eyeblack
Interesting, I didn't know that Japan was letting US citizens into the country.
Monty
Many of my coworkers did exactly that
Same here.
Many of my coworkers from our overseas branches in Europe and South Africa are coming and going here without any problems.
And they are no japanese.
Only thing is they need to show a negative Covid test, not older than 72 hours.
But my company put them all in an airport hotel for 14 days in Quarantaine.
But that is our companys rule. So I am not sure how the japan official rule is implemented and working.
But to go back to the home country for vaccine, in my case, is very troublesome.
To get the vaccine there, I need a permanent registered adress and according to the embassy information, a valid health insurance in my home country.
And then, I have to wait for my turn about weeks.
Just to go there and say Hello I am here give me the vaccine, is not possible.
But that varies from country to country.
sakurasuki
IOC can say things, Japan will follow that but U.S. has spoken. Will they send their athletes after they made this statement?
snowymountainhell
That woman is obviously glaring at this news. (And, the man staring at/from behind.) Perhaps consider changing the lead photo?
Pim
“Because of the current situation in Japan even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan.”
Cannot be clearer than that. Remember Biden said the decision to hold the Olympics or not should be based on science?
So?
snowymountainhell
People are at a crossroads here, both figuratively and literately.
A Johnson
I have been waiting for this, I said it was coming a while back and got boo’ed. Foriegners have as much rright to fear Japan as Japan has the right to fear foreigners
It is unfortunate, but Japan has been dangerous for a long time. There is no data to judge the risk, there will be no way to say it is getting better or worse for a long time.
dagon
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is determined to hold the Olympics in Tokyo beginning on July 23, after a one-year delay, and has made an ambitious pledge to finish vaccinating the country’s 36 million older people by the end of July.
I think the LDP are truly deluded and this is responsible for their shambolic COVID response and Olympic insistence. They had dreams of a Leni Riefenstahl-esque Triumph of the Mindo spectacle and that Japanese uniqueness would beat back the pandemic. Now reality is slapping them in the face.
MarkX
The crazy thing is that many people not only Japanese are traveling to the country on a daily basis. All they need is a negative test to get on the flight. When they arrive, they are tested again and then sent to a hotel for three days. If they have no symptoms and they have a permanent address in Japan, they are able to do the other 11 days quarantine at home, with no supervision! How stupid is that.
Fuzzy
I don't think this will be enough for the IOC to do the right thing. After all, it's already decided that there will be no foreign spectators. Now, if the US were to come out and say they will not be sending any athletes to Japan... that's the game changer.
Sanjinosebleed
“Because of the current situation in Japan even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan.”
So what is the point of getting the vaccine again???
mariasjapan
Suga’s June summit with Biden didn’t work after all...what a laughingstock!!!!
u_s__reamer
The reckless gamble of the negligent Japanese authorities playing the "Japanese Exceptionalism" card in their hopelessly incompetent game of Covid whack-a-mole will soon hit the Olympic fan and the political fallout will be very messy indeed with Suga likely falling on his sword. The people of Japan know the game is up and the Games off.
GdTokyo
Zoroto,
Thanks for asking. It’s mostly time.
Of course first I must apply to the relevant ministry for permission to leave. After returning to my home state, current guidance is quarantine for 5 days and then get a PCR TEST. Assuming 2 days to get results, that’s 7 days before the 1st dose. 21 additional days until the 2nd.
My company currently says no flying for 2 days after vaccination. So now we are up to 30 days. Then another 14 of self-quarantine upon return. A little over 6 weeks. While some of my work can be done remotely, I cannot be gone from the office THAT long.
In addition, I don’t have that much vacation time and cannot afford to take unpaid time off as I will have two kids in American Universities (gulp).
Thanks for your question. If I am missing something, I would appreciate any advice you may have.
foreignbrotherhoodarmy
Japan will find some way of playing the victim though
kohakuebisu
You'd need a long holiday to get both vaccine shots when you are there.
If anyone is from the UK, it looks like you can get the PCR test you need for rentry into Japan in many parts of the country now. Six months ago, this was not possible. You'd have to go to London and stay there waiting for the result.