Uyghur-heritage candidate urges Japan to embrace diversity

Arfiya Eri is a young, female, multilingual former United Nations official, all of which would already help her stand out as a Japanese political candidate, but she is also of Uyghur heritage.
While her campaign is not centered around her ethnic background, it is attracting attention -- positive and negative -- in a country where politics is still a largely homogenous affair.
Ethnic Uyghurs generally hail from China's Xinjiang province, where the government is accused of detaining more than one million of them and other Muslim minorities in a years-long crackdown that rights groups say includes widespread "crimes against humanity".
Eri, 33, is running for a seat in the Diet's upper house with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on a platform that emphasizes bread-and-butter issues and her identity as a proud Japanese citizen.
As the first person of Uyghur origin to run as a major party candidate in Japan, Eri acknowledges her campaign is viewed by some through the prism of her family history.
"Instead of my vision and policies as a Japanese politician, people ask me about the Uyghur issue because of my ethnic background," she told AFP. "I can understand why this happens, but it feels a bit strange."
That does not mean, however, that diversity is not a concern for a woman who speaks seven languages and was educated between Japan, China and the United States.
In fact, it helped inspire her to run, after she watched an election in her native Fukuoka region in southern Japan and observed the uniformity of the candidates.
"I see more and more people like myself visibly represented in Japan, with names that are not traditionally Japanese," said Eri, whose family name is sometimes mistaken for her first name.
"Women are also more visibly active and successful... But when you look at the world of politics, that diversity is still not being represented, it's not reflected."
The July 10 election will see more than 500 candidates running for half of the 248-seat upper house, known as the House of Councillors.
The LDP is expected to win, though Eri's chances will be partly dictated by where she is eventually placed on the party list.
She plans to campaign for better work-life balance, gender equality and amending the pacifist constitution, which bars the use of force to settle international disputes and is interpreted by some as prohibiting the country from having any military force.
Eri endorses the LDP's mainstream conservative politics, and insists Japan must "stand firm on our national security".
Eri also declines to use the name Xinjiang for China's Uyghur-majority region, and said her familiarity with alleged human rights abuses has shaped her views.
The candidate described "human rights violations at an unspeakable scale in places like the Uyghur region", and said she believes even a minor rights violation "opens the door" to worse abuses.
Eri's family moved from Japan to China when she was a teenager, after her father, an engineer, was transferred by his employer.
She graduated from an American international school before studying in the United States, and joined the United Nations in 2016 after a stint at the Bank of Japan.
Her international resume sets her apart from many election candidates, but "rather than my actual experiences and expertise or who I really am, my background has drawn more attention".
Much of that has been positive, but there has also been online vitriol questioning Eri's identity, her trustworthiness and even her patriotism.
Candidates like Eri have little to gain from putting their diversity front and centre in mostly mono-ethnic Japan, said Tomoaki Iwai, professor emeritus of Japanese politics at Nihon University.
They "can face an adverse voter reaction if they push their ethnicity too much", he told AFP.
Things are beginning to change, Iwai said, particularly in urban areas, but the pace is gradual.
Eri said Japan must "build a country that embraces diversity", though she admitted there is a long way to go, including in the LDP.
"I believe that this is vital for the future of Japan," she said.© 2022 AFP
3 Comments
juminRhee
First rule of politics—choose the party that will win and run in an election for that party.
Mark
Best Of Luck for Eri.
Any candidate with different background, and or ethnicity will help.
Japan has long suffered from lack of diversity and I hope more and more candidates like her will come forward despite the hurdles. Future generations of migrants children will eventually start joining the political system and bring about the changes needed.
dagon
Eri, 33, is running for a seat in the Diet's upper house with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on a platform that emphasizes bread-and-butter issues
Then her platform does not match the LDP's. She should emphasize QE monetary easing and subsidies to oil companies. That is the new capitalism.
But look! She is a woman and a minority! Japan is getting so progressive!
marc laden
If Uyghur muslims are playing a victim here... "China is torturing them"..... But look non of the muslim nations and the muslim organizations in the world...... never stood against China.....
WHY ???? WHY??
Most of the African muslim nations love China as sugar ...
In the middle east trillions of dollars worth Chinese goods and Chinese business are thriving ...
But if the west make any small restriction or comment about that religion then they all unite are bark ... call to boycott the western products .. ( we saw with France)
Only nations supporting Uyghur muslims are USA. .. that was until 2020.. And Now Japan...
Any comments???
Can stop the commenting by deleting it ..
But can not delete the truth that exist undeletable.....
Yotomaya
@dagon
Spot on!
Had me until this. Also, "amending the pacifist constitution".
I don't know about her and her motivation, but it's clear Japan's conservatives will use her to display their "progressiveness" by having a female candidate (her LDP female colleagues are anything but progressive though). And her ethnic background is a convenient way of increased fearmongering about the "threat of China". There's no denying the treatment of ethnic Uyghurs is atrocious. However, she's decided to align herself with the political party of people who glorify people who did the same and whose doctrines on things such as ethnicity and hierarchies are very similar to the CCP's version of nationalism. Smart move for her, perhaps, but detrimental to social justice and any meaningful progress.