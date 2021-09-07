Vaccine chief Kono draws flak for blocking Twitter critics

Japan's COVID-19 vaccine chief, Taro Kono, on Tuesday faced a backlash on Twitter for blocking scores of users who criticized him, a move the contender for next prime minister defended as protecting himself from online abuse.
A hashtag meaning "I've been blocked by Mr. Kono" in Japanese was trending with more than 33,000 tweets, with some users expressing frustration that someone in his position as a cabinet minister is unwilling to engage in dialogue.
Kono is expected to run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race on Sept 29 after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he will not seek re-election.
Other users leapt to Kono's defense, saying those who had been blocked must have needlessly provoked the 58-year-old, who with more than 2.3 million followers has the largest Twitter presence of any member of parliament.
Addressing the matter at a press conference on Tuesday, Kono said he was well within his rights to block users who target him with hurtful language.
"You wouldn't disparage a stranger on the street, but on social media it's quite common. I'm just asking that Twitter users demonstrate the same degree of civility as in a real-life setting," he said.
Kono also said those blocked by him can still see his tweets.
The positions of LDP leader and prime minister are effectively synonymous as the party controls the powerful lower house of parliament.© KYODO
Monty
I really really hope this guy will not be the next PM.
Jacko
Another stubborn and hard headed person, another oh-so-familiar LDP candidate, the cycle continues......
sakurasuki
Will he do the same thing to reporter if he didn't like reporter's question?
Asiaman7
When does anyone ever have the “right” to comment on another person’s social media account?
Speed
It's his Twitter acct. He can do whatever he wants with It.
divinda
When that person is a public official who is employed by the citizenry.
letsberealistic
They might disparage someone in power like yourself in the street, whether they do or not is none of your business.
MarkX
From what I can understand, it is not his personal account that he is blocking people, but the account he uses to tweet from as a cabinet member. His own account, he can do whatever he wants, but if it is an official account that he is also using to post government information, then he has no right to block people.
Also Sakurasuki, he has already done that. Did you not see his press conference, when he just kept saying next, to reporters if he didn't like their questions? This guy is really full of himself, and is not what Japan needs right now!
dbsaiya
Twitter should be doing the policing, not the public figure who is in the running to be the leader of a country. If he's that thin skinned and can't take the heat, get out of the kitchen.
dagon
move the contender for next prime minister defended as protecting himself from online abuse.
I really hope the income orders of magnitude more than the average worker, generous pension, job security and golden parachute even if he makes a egregious blunder at his job, amakudari, free gourmet dinners from cronies and Japan Inc. lobbyists can comfort Minister Kono from this horrid abuse.
Godan
As a private citizen, he can do as he wishes. As a public servant who is using social media to further his agenda, why should he be able to block people? It’s tantamount to censorship. If he finds a reply to his post offensive, then he should notify Twitter and let them deal with the post. Otherwise, he should either stop using the platform in an official capacity or stop blocking people he disagrees with. I think a precedent for this was set not too long ago in a different country with its leader.
Lovecrafting
Understandable, Twitter is a nest of haters and basket cases.
P. Smith
He seems as though his skin isn’t quite thick enough to be the leader of a developed democracy.