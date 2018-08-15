Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Taro Kono attends a news conference in Lima, Peru, on Tuesday. Photo: REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
politics

Venezuela slams Kono's remarks as interference

5 Comments
CARACAS

Venezuela has slammed Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono over his remarks on the Latin American country's democracy as meddling in domestic affairs, the Venezuelan foreign minister said Wednesday.

The protest came after Kono said Tuesday during a press appearance in Peru with Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio that they had agreed to continue calling for Venezuela to restore democracy with the participation of a wide range of citizens.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza told the country's public broadcaster that he handed over a letter of protest to Japanese Ambassador to Venezuela Kenji Okada at the Foreign Ministry.

Arreaza said Kono's remarks are hostile and go against international law, adding that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will take proper action unless the comments are corrected.

Kono is on a Latin American tour aimed at deepening bilateral ties with Ecuador, Peru, Colombia and Mexico.

Peru has been leading efforts by a group of Latin American countries known as the Lima Group that have criticized Venezuela's electoral process. Amid allegations that the May presidential election was not fair, anti-U.S. Maduro won another term.

Earlier in the month, drones exploded during a televised speech by Maduro in a suspected assassination attempt.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

For upper-level classes, Venezuela is a good opportunity to instruct regarding hyperinflation (seemingly bookshelved between Rwanda and Turkey). It's government has no place in complaining about anything.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Japan with almost no existing political opposition, strong political corruption, an oligarchy based regime and a government (the LDP) which has almost non-stop hold full power on the country for more than 50 years, has no rights to give democracy lessons to the rest of the world.

2 ( +7 / -5 )

Haha, coming from that socialist failed state? It's only a matter of time before Venezuela completely collapses into anarchy

4 ( +5 / -1 )

A still tongue maketh a wise head!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Japan with almost no existing political opposition, strong political corruption, an oligarchy based regime and a government (the LDP) which has almost non-stop hold full power on the country for more than 50 years, has no rights to give democracy lessons to the rest of the world.

Not sure why you got thumbed down so many times, some people can't stand the truth I guess.

1 ( +4 / -3 )

