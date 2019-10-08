Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Venezuelan ambassador to Japan says bank account is frozen

TOKYO

The Venezuelan ambassador to Japan says his bank account has become inaccessible in Japan in what he said was apparently a consequence of President Donald Trump's decision to freeze Venezuelan assets in the United States.

Ambassador Seiko Luis Ishikawa told The Associated Press that the accounts of two other Venezuelan diplomats in Japan and that of his wife, a Japanese citizen, were also frozen.

He said the frozen accounts were all personal, and the embassy's account was still working.

The Trump administration has sought to isolate Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by prohibiting high-ranking loyalists from entering the U.S. and by freezing U.S. assets of many included in the no-entry list.

Officials at the Foreign Ministry and the bank, a branch of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, did not have any immediate comment.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

