Videos ridiculing Japan wartime emperor posted on Chinese social media

Videos ridiculing Japan's wartime emperor, Hirohito, have circulated on Chinese social media as anti-Japan sentiment rises ahead of a military parade scheduled for Sept. 3 to commemorate 80 years since the neighboring country's defeat in World War II.

The spread of images using edited photos of the late emperor, posthumously known in Japan as Emperor Showa, depicting him for instance as a dog or a schoolgirl, has triggered a complaint from the Japanese government.

On Tuesday, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference in Tokyo the videos are "inappropriate" and that Tokyo has urged Beijing through diplomatic channels to deal with them. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said later in the day Beijing is "still checking information" on the matter.

In Communist-led China, social media posts are under the surveillance of the authorities and posts deemed inappropriate are often swiftly erased. The fact that these images remain undeleted suggests the Chinese government tolerates them.

In one social media post, which depicted the emperor as a crouching, barking dog, the title says, "Valuable footage of Gen. MacArthur training his dog: I am a big Japanese dog." Douglas MacArthur was the supreme commander of the Allied powers that occupied Japan after the war.

In another video, the emperor morphs into a schoolgirl dancing in uniform. These images found on the platforms such as Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, are believed to have been generated by artificial intelligence.

The Sept. 3 parade to be staged in Beijing's Tiananmen Square will mark the 80th anniversary of what China celebrates as its victory in the 1937-1945 "War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression."

Japan's embassy in Beijing has warned its citizens in China of rising anti-Japan sentiment in the wake of the release of several war-themed movies, including one depicting the 1937 Nanjing Massacre by Japanese troops, which has topped the country's summer box office.

Meanwhile, China reacted sharply to Japan's reported requests for European and other Asian countries to refrain from attending the military parade and related events, with Tokyo citing anti-Japanese overtones of the events.

Guo said China has lodged a protest with Japan and asked for clarification. Countries that face up to history honestly and sincerely "will not have misgivings" about the war anniversary events or even raise objections, he said.

He urged Japan to "make a clean break with militarism, stick to the path of peaceful development and respect the sentiments of people from China and other victimized countries" so as to "earn the trust of Asian neighbors and the international community."

© KYODO