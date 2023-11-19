Vietnamese President Thuong to visit Japan

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong speaks after the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, on Thursday in San Francisco.

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong will visit Japan later this month for talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as the countries mark the 50th year of the establishment of diplomatic ties, the Japanese government said.

During his four-day visit starting Nov 27, Thuong, who assumed office in March, and his wife are also scheduled to meet with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

The top government spokesman said he hopes Thuong's visit will "further deepen our countries' friendship and cooperative ties."

Kishida is set to host a special summit between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in mid-December in Tokyo.

