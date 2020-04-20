Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has become an accidental social media hit with messages promoting social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic Photo: JIJI PRESS/AFP/File
politics

Viral content: Tokyo governor's distancing call is online hit

1 Comment
TOKYO

Manga, music and even video games: calls from Tokyo's governor for residents to practise social distancing to stem the spread of coronavirus have inspired a slew of viral online tributes.

On Twitter, a clip from a game in which players roam around town finding and breaking up gatherings was shared tens of thousands of times after being posted on Monday.

A suit-clad female politician can be seen running -- or flying -- towards groups of people and bouncing them apart with a wave of her hand.

Governor Yuriko Koike has spearheaded calls for Tokyo to take a rising number of infections more seriously, pushing for the state of emergency the government has now declared nationwide.

In near-daily messages to the capital's residents, she has warned people to avoid areas where they may come into close contact with others.

Since then, the word mitsu, which indicates confined, crowded and close in Japanese, has been trending online.

The video of the game, posted by its creator, was retweeted more than 88,000 times and liked 204,000 times within just a few hours.

Koike's social distancing messages have also been remixed by another Twitter user, with "it's mitsu in Japanese looped against a club beat as the governor's image floats in the background.

The governor has also become the star of manga art, with one cartoon depicting a mask-wearing Koike as having the magic power of being able to create two meters of distance between people, simply by whispering "mitsu".

Japan's outbreak remains less severe than in hard-hit European countries, but its caseload is one of Asia's highest after China and India, and is roughly on par with South Korea.

There have been 171 deaths recorded so far and more than 10,700 cases.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged residents to reduce contact with other people by 70 to 80 percent, and the number of people on Tokyo's normally packed transport system has dropped significantly.

But the measures do not prevent people from going out, and many shops and even restaurants remain open.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

A suit-clad female politician can be seen running -- or flying -- towards groups of people and bouncing them apart with a wave of her hand.

If anybody tried to separate me and my family or my friends I'd politely tell them to MYOB.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yes, Foreigners are Eligible for Japan’s ¥100,000 COVID-19 Stimulus Package

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Ways to Experience Japan From Home

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

How To Embrace The Matcha Fever In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

Ok, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #77: Peanuts Only Kaki No Tane Triggers Twitter Riot

GaijinPot Blog