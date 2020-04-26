Virus-hit APEC region to post 2.7% economic contraction in 2020

The APEC region is expected to post a 2.7 percent economic contraction in 2020 due to the impact of the novel coronavirus, the most significant fall since the near-zero growth rate logged in 2009 during the global financial crisis, according to the APEC Secretariat.

The contraction compares with a 3.6 percent growth in 2019 for the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, which includes Japan, China and the United States.

The region's unemployment rate is projected to rise to 5.4 percent in 2020 from 3.8 percent in 2019, or an additional 23.5 million workers in the region being unemployed in 2020, according to a report released April 20.

"The APEC region is on the frontlines for meeting this challenge because member economies are among the first and worst affected by the pandemic," said Rebecca Sta Maria, executive director of the Singapore-based Secretariat. "A crisis of unprecedented severity calls for a response of unprecedented scale."

An economic rebound is forecast for 2021, with the APEC region anticipated to grow 6.3 percent, higher than the projected global economic growth of 5.8 percent.

This rebound, however, hinges on the effectiveness of containment mechanisms to avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the expected stimulus from economic policy measures.

The APEC region has an average of 4.1 hospital beds, 1.9 physicians, and 3.9 nurses or midwives per 1,000 people, according to the APEC Policy Support Unit, the policy research and analysis arm of the regional organization.

While these figures have improved since the 2003 outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, the current capacity of health systems is insufficient considering the significantly higher infection rates and the uncertainty of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the unit said.

"Member economies quickly rose to the challenge by introducing fiscal and monetary measures," Sta Maria said. "The focus now is for members to come together for coordinated multilateral cooperation to support our people and small businesses."

APEC is comprised of Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

