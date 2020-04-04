Visa-free visit for Russian-held disputed isles delayed amid pandemic

Annual visa-free visits to Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido are to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese government sources said Saturday.

The program allows groups of Japanese nationals to travel to the disputed islands, collectively called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, without carrying a passport or visa.

The visitors include former residents and their families who visit their ancestors' graves. The program is also designed to foster mutual understanding with island residents.

The postponement comes as Japan is struggling to resolve the long-standing territorial dispute that has prevented the two countries from signing a postwar peace treaty. The visits are usually held multiple times between May and October.

Russia recently contacted the Japanese government, expressed concern the planned visits may spread the virus on the islets, and Tokyo showed understanding, the sources said.

Risk for severe symptoms is higher among the elderly population, and many of the former residents set to make the visits are aged.

The Soviet Union seized the islands following Japan's surrender in World War II in 1945, an act Moscow says was a legitimate outcome of the war, while Tokyo says it was illegal.

