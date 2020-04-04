Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
politics

Visa-free visit for Russian-held disputed isles delayed amid pandemic

0 Comments
TOKYO

Annual visa-free visits to Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido are to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese government sources said Saturday.

The program allows groups of Japanese nationals to travel to the disputed islands, collectively called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia, without carrying a passport or visa.

The visitors include former residents and their families who visit their ancestors' graves. The program is also designed to foster mutual understanding with island residents.

The postponement comes as Japan is struggling to resolve the long-standing territorial dispute that has prevented the two countries from signing a postwar peace treaty. The visits are usually held multiple times between May and October.

Russia recently contacted the Japanese government, expressed concern the planned visits may spread the virus on the islets, and Tokyo showed understanding, the sources said.

Risk for severe symptoms is higher among the elderly population, and many of the former residents set to make the visits are aged.

The Soviet Union seized the islands following Japan's surrender in World War II in 1945, an act Moscow says was a legitimate outcome of the war, while Tokyo says it was illegal.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Top 10 Cultural Experiences in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Families

In Japan, Distance Learning Is Helping Kids Stay On Track

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Sakura Sayonara

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Top 5 Post Apocalyptic Anime to Watch While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 13, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #75: Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Trolls Media with ‘Urgent’ Press Conference

GaijinPot Blog