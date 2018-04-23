Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters in Tokyo on April 21. Photo: REUTERS
politics

Voter support for Abe slips amid calls for Aso to quit

1 Comment
By Linda Sieg
TOKYO

Voter support for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, battered by accusations of cronyism and other government missteps, slipped in three newspaper surveys published on Monday, as opposition parties demanded that his finance minister resign.

Abe's ratings fell three points to 30 percent in a poll by the Mainichi newspaper. The conservative Yomiuri put his support at 39 percent, also down three points, while the right-leaning Sankei showed a drop of 6.7 points, to 38.3 percent.

Both were in contrast to firm backing from a majority in the business community shown in a Reuters poll.

The sinking public support is dampening Abe's hopes of winning a third term as leader of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in a September vote he must win to stay in office, and has triggered speculation he may step down sooner.

The surveys were the first since Junichi Fukuda, the finance ministry's top bureaucrat, stepped down last week after allegations of sexual harassment of female journalists, though he denied them.

Opposition parties have increased calls for the resignation of Finance Minister Taro Aso, a close ally of Abe, after Fukuda quit.

The opposition has threatened not to attend Diet debates unless Aso quits, possibly delaying legislation, including labor reform, that was watered down after a separate scandal.

About half of voters agree that 77-year-old Aso, who is also deputy prime minister, should step down, the two polls showed.

Asked about the calls for Aso to quit, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters, "After the problem is clarified, I want him to take the lead to prevent recurrences and work to regain trust."

Fukuda denied a report this month by weekly magazine Shincho that he sexually harassed several female reporters and said he would sue the publisher. The women have not come forward publicly, a common response in a country where women victims of sexual harassment fear being blamed themselves.

The case is one of several challenges facing Abe, who returned to office for a rare second term in December 2012, pledging to bolster Japan's defenses and reboot the economy.

The prime minister has repeatedly denied intervening in a heavily discounted sale of land to a nationalist school operator with ties to his wife. The finance ministry has admitted it doctored documents related to the transaction, another reason opposition lawmakers say Aso should resign.

Abe has also denied that he acted to get favourable treatment for another school operator run by a close friend.

He topped the list of LDP lawmakers whom party supporters want to see as premier, the Yomiuri poll showed, but his support slipped to 47 percent from 53 percent in a previous survey.

Abe, 63, quit abruptly in 2007 after a year in office dogged by cabinet scandals, a hung Diet, and ill-health.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

And he brought nothing back from his trip to Mar a Lago.

You have to know when to throw the towel.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Level Up: The Top 5 Mobile Games in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Spring

Tenjin River

GaijinPot Travel

Popular

Kiyamachi Dori (Street)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Food & Drink

Recipe: Gluten-Free Brown Rice Banana Bread

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Goya: Okinawa’s Superfood That Helps Lower Blood Sugar And More

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

LGBT

Doyamacho

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 21-22

Savvy Tokyo