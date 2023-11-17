Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, holds news conference in Tokyo
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Photo: REUTERS file
politics

Voter support for Kishida slides to record low: poll

TOKYO

Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government slid to a record low, a poll conducted by Jiji news agency showed on Thursday, as Kishida's tax cut plans to help cushion the blow of rising inflation left voters unimpressed.

In the research conducted from Nov 10-13, 21.3% of those polled said they supported Kishida's government, down from 26.3% in October, with 51% of those surveyed saying they do not see his tax reduction steps positively.

Kishida's new economic stimulus measures include cutting annual income and other taxes by 40,000 yen ($264.25) per person and paying 70,000 yen to low-income households.

Jiji said resignations by senior officials of the Kishida administration could also have reduced the support rating.

Deputy finance minister Kenji Kanda stepped down on Monday over revelations that he had been delinquent on tax payments, becoming the third ruling-party lawmaker to quit the Kishida administration in less than a month.

