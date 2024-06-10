Voter support for Kishida slips to new low, poll shows

Voter support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida slid by three points to 21%, the lowest since he took office in 2021, a poll by public broadcaster NHK showed on Monday, denting his chances of winning a party leadership race later this year.
Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is set to hold a leadership election in September, and the winner is all but assured to be the next premier because of the party's majority in parliament's powerful lower chamber.
The disapproval rating for Kishida's government notched up five points from May to 60% in the NHK survey conducted from June 7-9, outpacing his support rate by nearly three to one.
Kishida's popularity has been slipping since late last year following reports that some LDP factions failed to report hundreds of millions of yen from fundraising events.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
deanzaZZR
21% approval. This guy knows no shame.
kurisupisu
The LDP and the archaic system are the problems not Kishida.
Japan’s political system is failing the Japanese people
LDPsucks
Kishida is the worst PM i can remember. I wonder why JapaToday has never mentioned and stayed silent about the fact that it will soon be possible to deport PR holders for trivial things like not carrying their Residence card with them? It’s a shame that this government seems more and more xenophobic and officials are more out of touch with reality than ever before.
dagon
You must be doing very bad to get such disapproval from the Japanese electorate
I for oe hope Kishida loves the taxpayer [adi foreign trips too much and wants to hold onto power so the dissatisfaction grows amongst the electorate and a party like Reiwa or JCP can seize power.
It is the only way to be sure.