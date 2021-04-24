Voting under way for 3 Diet seats that may affect Suga's fate

Voting began Sunday for three vacant seats in Japan's parliament, with the outcomes possibly impacting Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's leadership status and the timing of a general election that must be held by fall.

The elections for House of Councillors seats in Hiroshima and Nagano constituencies and a House of Representatives seat in Hokkaido are the first national contests since Suga took office in September last year.

A do-over election in Hiroshima and a by-election in Nagano will effectively be contested between candidates from the ruling coalition of Suga's Liberal Democratic Party and its ally Komeito and those backed by opposition parties.

Political analysts view the two upper house polls as a bellwether for a general election Suga could call before his term as the LDP president -- and hence his time as prime minister -- expires on Sept 30.

The four-year term of lower house members ends on Oct 21.

If the ruling coalition loses in the two elections, Suga's leadership in the LDP could come into question.

A by-election in the Hokkaido No. 2 single-seat district is contested among opposition-backed candidates after the LDP gave up on fielding a candidate.

The Hiroshima election comes as Anri Kawai, the wife of former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, lost her seat after a court found her guilty of vote-buying in the 2019 upper house election, and her election win was nullified.

The couple resigned as lawmakers after leaving the LDP ahead of their arrests in June last year on vote-buying charges.

A Kyodo News poll last week showed the Hiroshima election is a two-horse race between LDP candidate Hidenori Nishita, a 39-year-old former trade ministry official, and Haruko Miyaguchi, a 45-year-old former broadcaster backed by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Democratic Party for the People and the Social Democratic Party.

The Nagano election is being held as former land minister Yuichiro Hata, a CDPJ lawmaker who held the seat, died in December after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

CDPJ candidate Jiro Hata, Yuichiro Hata's 51-year-old younger brother, is leading the race after securing the backing of more than 90 percent of CDPJ supporters and most of the supporters for other opposition parties, including the Japanese Communist Party.

LDP candidate Yutaka Komatsu, 59, a doctor and former lower house member, has won the support of about 70 percent of LDP supporters and about 90 percent of Komeito supporters, according to the poll.

The Hokkaido by-election was called as former farm minister Takamori Yoshikawa resigned as a lawmaker before being indicted over bribes he received from a representative of an egg producer.

Among the candidates are former lower house lawmaker Kenko Matsuki, 62, backed by CDPJ, Democratic Party for the People and the Social Democratic Party, as well as Japan Innovation Party candidate Izumi Yamazaki, 48, independent Yoshiko Tsuruha, 53, and lawyer Takanori Nagatomo, 52.

© KYODO