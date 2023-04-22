Voting under way for 5 Diet by-elections

Voters cast their ballots Sunday to select candidates who will fill five vacant seats in the Diet, about a week after a man threw an explosive device at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a campaign speech.

The outcome of the polls has drawn attention since it could affect Kishida's decision on when to dissolve the lower house for a snap election, with the timing likely to follow a Group of Seven summit in his home constituency of Hiroshima next month, political pundits said.

Kishida's Liberal Democratic Party hopes to retain the three seats held before Sunday's elections, with his cabinet's approval ratings picking up on the back of his diplomatic achievements, including a surprise visit to Ukraine on March 21.

The five seats up for grabs are the Chiba No. 5 district, the Wakayama No. 1 district and the Yamaguchi Nos. 2 and 4 districts in the lower house, as well as the Oita prefectural district in the upper chamber.

Earlier this month, a man hurled a cylindrical object that exploded and let out white smoke near Kishida in the western city of Wakayama, sparking a flurry of Japanese media ever since. The prime minister was not harmed in the attack.

Regarding policy, all eyes are on whether voters will support the government's steps to reduce the adverse effects of rising prices and its plan to increase spending for defense and child-rearing measures, which have fanned fears about possible tax hikes.

The polls are carried out on the same day as the second round of local elections held nationwide to select mayors and assembly members. The LDP won key gubernatorial races in the first round of the quadrennial unified local polls on April 9.

The latest local elections came as the support ratings for Kishida's Cabinet have shown signs of improving, sparking rumors that he could dissolve the lower house in the near future.

Under Japan's Constitution, a prime minister has the final say on the dissolution of the lower house. The current four-year terms for lower house members expire in October 2025 unless Kishida dissolves the chamber.

Kishida, who took office in October 2021, has been exploring the best timing to win a general election, as he is eager to be re-elected as leader of the ruling party, the pundits said. The next LDP presidential race is slated to be held in September 2024.

