 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Voting under way in Tokyo assembly race, prelude to national election

1 Comment
TOKYO

Voting is under way Sunday in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election, regarded as a curtain raiser for this summer's House of Councillors race, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba struggling to steer a minority government on the national political stage.

With no party holding a majority in the 127-member assembly, Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party is aiming to retain its seats despite approval ratings for his Cabinet sometimes dipping below 30 percent, widely viewed as the "danger level" in Japan.

This year brings a rare overlap between the Tokyo metropolitan assembly race, held every four years, and the upper house election, which occurs every three. Ishiba has opted against dissolving the House of Representatives for an early snap election, lawmakers said.

Major parties -- including the LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito and Tomin First no Kai, established by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike -- have actively used social media and delivered street speeches to appeal to voters, particularly those unaffiliated.

There is also much attention on whether a new party launched by Shinji Ishimaru -- who gained prominence through social media and finished second in the 2024 Tokyo gubernatorial race -- will make a splash. He previously served as mayor of a city in Hiroshima Prefecture.

Key issues echo national politics, such as support for households grappling with inflation, political funding scandals involving the LDP, child-rearing policies, measures to prevent heatstroke and other local concerns.

In the 42 electoral districts, 295 candidates are contesting the assembly election. The figure exceeds the 271 who ran in the previous race in 2021, marking the highest number of candidates in more than three decades.

Currently, the LDP holds 30 seats, followed by Tomin First with 26, Komeito with 23 and the Japanese Communist Party with 19. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the main opposition force in national politics, has 12.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

We'll see new face coming and old face out from their seat by voters choice.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Body Positivity & Confidence in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Twilight Express Mizukaze

GaijinPot Travel

Tadami Line

GaijinPot Travel

10 Korean Skincare Brands You Can Find in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Did a Manga Really Predict an Earthquake in Japan on July 5, 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Japanese Summer Traditions to Try This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Kyoto Tango Railway

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Do You Need Travel Insurance in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Add Your My Number Card to Your Smartphone

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Shunkaen Bonsai Museum

GaijinPot Travel

How to Study Japanese in Japan: Best Schools, Tutors, and Budget Options (2025)

GaijinPot Blog