Voting under way in Tokyo assembly race, prelude to national election

Voting is under way Sunday in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election, regarded as a curtain raiser for this summer's House of Councillors race, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba struggling to steer a minority government on the national political stage.

With no party holding a majority in the 127-member assembly, Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party is aiming to retain its seats despite approval ratings for his Cabinet sometimes dipping below 30 percent, widely viewed as the "danger level" in Japan.

This year brings a rare overlap between the Tokyo metropolitan assembly race, held every four years, and the upper house election, which occurs every three. Ishiba has opted against dissolving the House of Representatives for an early snap election, lawmakers said.

Major parties -- including the LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito and Tomin First no Kai, established by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike -- have actively used social media and delivered street speeches to appeal to voters, particularly those unaffiliated.

There is also much attention on whether a new party launched by Shinji Ishimaru -- who gained prominence through social media and finished second in the 2024 Tokyo gubernatorial race -- will make a splash. He previously served as mayor of a city in Hiroshima Prefecture.

Key issues echo national politics, such as support for households grappling with inflation, political funding scandals involving the LDP, child-rearing policies, measures to prevent heatstroke and other local concerns.

In the 42 electoral districts, 295 candidates are contesting the assembly election. The figure exceeds the 271 who ran in the previous race in 2021, marking the highest number of candidates in more than three decades.

Currently, the LDP holds 30 seats, followed by Tomin First with 26, Komeito with 23 and the Japanese Communist Party with 19. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the main opposition force in national politics, has 12.

© KYODO