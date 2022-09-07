U.S. Vice President Harris to attend Abe's funeral

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Tokyo to attend the funeral of slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a spokeswomen said on Wednesday.
"Her visit will honor the legacy of Prime Minister Abe and underscore the importance of his leadership in championing the alliance between the United States and Japan and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific," Harris' press secretary, Kirsten Allen, said.
The vice president will also visit South Korea during the Sept 25-29 trip.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
1 Comment
Asiaman7
More of a response to China’s increasing noise over Taiwan than any honor of Abe. And on to Korea she will go for the same purpose.
TokyoJoe
Did she ever meet Abe?.
Well why not, she's not paying for the private plane, security, 5star hotels, Ginza steak dinners. WE ARE.