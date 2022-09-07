Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: U.S. VP Harris attends the NAACP convention in Atlantic City
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris listens during a roundtable discussion at the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S., July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah Beier Photo: Reuters/HANNAH BEIER
politics

U.S. Vice President Harris to attend Abe's funeral

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Tokyo to attend the funeral of slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a spokeswomen said on Wednesday.

"Her visit will honor the legacy of Prime Minister Abe and underscore the importance of his leadership in championing the alliance between the United States and Japan and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific," Harris' press secretary, Kirsten Allen, said.

The vice president will also visit South Korea during the Sept 25-29 trip.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

More of a response to China’s increasing noise over Taiwan than any honor of Abe. And on to Korea she will go for the same purpose.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Did she ever meet Abe?.

Well why not, she's not paying for the private plane, security, 5star hotels, Ginza steak dinners. WE ARE.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Melissa Uchiyama Director of Tokyo Kids Write

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo