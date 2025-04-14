Wakayama governor dies after collapsing at residence

Wakayama Prefecture Governor Shuhei Kishimoto died in Wakayama City on Tuesday morning. He was 68.

Kishimoto was found collapsed at the governor's official residence by his secretary at around 10:15 a.m. on Monday morning and taken to a hospital, NHK reported. According to the prefectural government, he died of septic shock at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday.

Kishimoto had returned to his residence Sunday night after participating in the opening ceremony of the Kansai Pavilion at the Osaka Expo.

Kishimoto, who served five terms in the House of Representatives, was elected governor in 2022.

