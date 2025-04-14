 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Wakayama governor dies after collapsing at residence

1 Comment
WAKAYAMA

Wakayama Prefecture Governor Shuhei Kishimoto died in Wakayama City on Tuesday morning. He was 68.

Kishimoto was found collapsed at the governor's official residence by his secretary at around 10:15 a.m. on Monday morning and taken to a hospital, NHK reported. According to the prefectural government, he died of septic shock at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday.

Kishimoto had returned to his residence Sunday night after participating in the opening ceremony of the Kansai Pavilion at the Osaka Expo.

Kishimoto, who served five terms in the House of Representatives, was elected governor in 2022.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Sad news.

died of septic shock

Just like that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kumano Hongu Shrine Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How Do You Make A Will in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The 8 Types Of Men You’ll Meet On Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Kakunodate Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

15 Japanese Skincare Products For Sensitive Skin

Savvy Tokyo

ADHD in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide to Support

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Takayama Spring Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Ask for a Raise in Japan (And What To Do If They Say ‘No’)

GaijinPot Blog

Nagahama Hikiyama Festival 

GaijinPot Travel

Akashi Park Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel