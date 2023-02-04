U.S. weighs deploying medium-range missiles to U.S. forces in Japan: report

The U.S. government has suggested deploying medium-range missiles in Japan as part of a plan to bolster defenses against China along the East and South China Seas, the Sankei newspaper reported on Saturday, citing unidentified people involved with U.S.-Japan relations.
The deployment to U.S. forces in Japan may include long-range hypersonic weapons and Tomahawks, the newspaper reported, adding without citing sources that Tokyo is poised to start serious discussion toward accepting the deployment.
Though the location is undecided, the Sankei said Japan was considering the southern island of Kyushu as a possibility. It was not clear from the report whether the Sankei was citing one or multiple sources.
Japan and the United States want to reinforce islands separating the East China Sea from the Western Pacific because they are close to Taiwan - a democratically governed island which China claims as its own territory - and form part of what military planners refer to as the 'First Island Chain' extending down to Indonesia that hems in China's forces.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
deanzaZZR
Oh, boy. Prepare for some hughe NIMBYism in Kyushu. Japan has to give approval before any launch, right?
Michael Machida
After seeing the events of the past week globally, America needs to do what ever it takes to combat any threat coming from our adversaries. Now I am not a warmonger. Quite the opposite. However it looks like The Peoples Republic's want to start something.
Who's bad?
Mr Kipling
M.M..
You may not be a warmonger, but there are many in the Pentagon and both US and Japanese administrations that are. China is not wanting to start anything. All it ever does is exert its rights as a nation.
Who's bad? The US and its pathetic vassal states.
Sven Asai
What does medium range mean this time? Only capable of hitting the surrounding fish? Or even worse like in Ukraine, only hitting own territory, but by all means not the attackers’?
TokyoLiving
More invasion and warmongering with the rhetoric of "protecting Japan" to only cut off the growth of China's economy.. (something US will never get)..
Wrong as always..
If the US needs to do what is necessary "to combat any threat coming from our adversaries" (lol), do it in ITS OWN TERRITORY, not meddling in the affairs of other countries to fabricate wars for their own geopolitical convenience.
Who's bad? The US and its pathetic vassal states. (x 1000)
TokyoLiving
Well, at least it will help US keep shoot down more balloons, with 250,000 dollar missiles, pathetic, lol...
HAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAA, Pathetic excuse.. lol...
obladi
like it or not, we are in an arms race with China, so I expect we will continue to see many more headlines like this.
Phil
So would this mean reducing the additional cash the Government wants to spend on military equipment. Then use it for supporting peoples lives here, or have I got my rose tinted glasses on again.
Samit Basu
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3022143/how-could-china-hit-back-if-japan-or-south-korea-sign-us
Toyota, Honda, and Nissan would be driven out of Chinese market if the intermediate range missiles were deployed in Japan, Chinese officials were promising three times the retaliation it levied against Korea after THAAD deployment.
Samit Basu
https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/japan-will-authorise-us-missiles-deployment-if-biden-administration-negotiates-sources-articleshow.html
mammamia
The situation is escalating more and more day by day now..Let’s get ready for the worse....we should all try to get at least a nuclear mask with the wish we don’t really need to use it!