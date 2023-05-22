Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Wearable binoculars gifted to G7 spouses by Kishida's wife

HIROSHIMA

Yuko Kishida, the wife of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, has gifted pairs of wearable binoculars to the spouses of the leaders of the Group of Seven countries and international organizations who attended the G7 summit that concluded Sunday in Hiroshima, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Kishida, meanwhile, presented lacquered fountain pens and sets of lacquer wine glasses to his counterparts and leaders of international organizations on the occasion of the three-day G7 summit, the ministry said.

The pens were made by Sailor Pen Co based in Hiroshima Prefecture, while the wine glasses, featuring symbols of Hiroshima such as autumn leaves and Nishikigoi carp on their base, were designed by the local artist 7th Ikkokusai Kinjo.

The binoculars, called "KabukiGlasses," are produced by Santeplus Inc.

