Where do trade talks stand in the rush to avert higher U.S. tariffs?

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will send letters to select trade partners facing tariff hikes as early as Monday, piling pressure on countries to strike a deal with Washington before a new August 1 deadline.
The White House announced sharp levies on dozens of economies in April, citing a lack of "reciprocity" in trade relations, which were set to kick in on Wednesday, July 9.
Trump announced on Friday the levies' imposition would be pushed to August 1 to allow time for talks to wrap up, but said he signed 12 letters to inform some countries of rate hikes, which will likely be sent on Monday.
With Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent saying the administration was "close to several deals," where do things stand for economies from Taiwan to the European Union?
Japan: Rice, autos at stake
Despite being a close U.S. ally and major source of foreign investment, Japan might not escape Trump's tariff hike.
Tokyo's trade envoy Ryosei Akazawa has made numerous trips to Washington through the end of June.
But Trump recently criticized what he described as Japan's reluctance to open up further to U.S. rice and auto exports.
"I'm not sure we're going to make a deal," Trump said, adding that the country could pay a tariff of "30 percent, 35 percent, or whatever the number is that we determine."
EU: 'Ready' for deal
The European Union said it is "ready for a deal" with Washington, with the bloc's trade chief meeting his U.S. counterparts Thursday.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was targeting an "agreement in principle" when it came to the initial July 9 cutoff.
Bessent said the European Union is "making very good progress" after a slow start.
With no deal, the U.S. tariff on EU goods doubles from the "baseline" of 10 percent to 20 percent -- with Trump previously threatening a 50 percent level.
Vietnam: A pact with uncertainties
Washington and Hanoi unveiled a trade pact Wednesday with much fanfare and few details, but it allowed Vietnam to avoid Trump's initial 46 percent tariff.
Under the agreement, Vietnamese goods face a minimum 20 percent tariff while products made elsewhere face a 40 percent levy -- a clause to restrict "transshipping" by Chinese groups.
But there remain questions on how the higher levy would apply to products using foreign parts.
There is also a risk that Beijing will adopt retaliatory measures, analysts warned.
India: A good position
Indian manufacturers and exporters want to believe they can avoid a 26 percent tariff.
Negotiations between both countries have been going well for weeks, and Trump himself suggested at the end of June that a "very big" agreement was imminent.
Ajay Sahai, director general of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations, said the feedback he received "suggests positive developments." But he maintained that the situation was fluid.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stressed that agriculture and dairy products remain "very big red lines."
South Korea: Muted optimism
Seoul, which is already reeling from U.S. tariffs on steel and autos, wants to avert a sweeping 25 percent levy on its other exports.
Cooperation in shipbuilding could be a bargaining chip, but "at this stage, both sides still haven't clearly defined what exactly they want," said new President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday.
"I can't say with confidence that we'll be able to wrap everything up by July 8," he added.
Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan in the wings
Other Asian economies including Indonesia, Thailand and Cambodia, which faces a 49 percent tariff, wait with bated breath.
Indonesia has indicated willingness to boost energy, agriculture and merchandise imports from the United States.
Bangladesh is proposing to buy Boeing planes and step up imports of U.S. agriculture products.
Taiwan, for whom Washington is a vital security partner, faces a 32 percent duty without a pact.
Although both sides have faced bumps along the way, Taiwanese Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim said "negotiators from both sides are working diligently" to find a path forward.
Switzerland: Hope for delay
Switzerland's government said Washington has acknowledged it was acting in good faith, and assumes its tariff level will remain at 10 percent on July 9 while negotiations continue.
But without a decision by the president as of the end of June, Switzerland did not rule out that levies could still rise to a promised 31 percent.© 2025 AFP
Wasabi
trump is a joke
YankeeX
The next 24 hours should be interesting. JGB 30 yr is trading close to 3 percent.
Sh1mon M4sada
Unfortunately, Japan has been 'foreign influenced' to treat this like a Japan vs USA battle where Japan has to stand its ground. Totally deluded.
But if Japan was to employ objective analysis, it would realise this is a global rebalance, one that is totally necessary for the democratic world, and that it's FIFO. Put it another way USA can only import so much autos, can Japan beat the EU and Thailand to a deal, if not bye bye Japanese autos. Not holding my breath, Ishiba is totally asleep at the wheel.
Seriously, the topic of the day is global trade, yet Ishiba is playing domestic rice politics? As if he hasn't hurt Japanese families enough with record price hikes on consumer staples.
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump's done extending, 'reciprocal' tariffs will go into effect August 1st, as the financial markets want certainty.
Sector tariffs coming for pharma, auto will soon double to 50%. Trump's Vietnam and UK trade deals informative. Improve US access to your markets and the tariff rate you pay to enter the US will be adjusted downward
Nobody considers Trump a joke, US inflation dropping, tariff revenues soaring, Private CAPEX thru the roof, as both US and Non-US companies race to reshore to the US etc. US economy poised to take off like a rocket ship
HopeSpringsEternal
Important for the world to accept the Trump premise the US is the $richest most "important shop" and so if you want access the US markets, you'll have to $pay, so a baseline tariff is the new reality.
Vietnam will only pay a 20% US tariff, because they dropped their tariffs on US goods to 0%, so if countries think they have trade leverage over the US, think again
Wasabi
Try going outside the maga world, see how the others world leader is dealing with trump.
HopeSpringsEternal
Japan 40 Year Bond Yield 3.23 now, below its peak earlier this year but clearly trending upward. Tariffs not helping inspire confidence in Japan's economic growth prospects and thus ability to service its sizable debt load
With inflation running hot, BOJ in desperate need to raise interest rates, just as the economy is hitting these massive tariff headwinds, Japan's domestic auto sales thru June YTD down approx. 30% etc.
Japan's Govt. in for a nasty surprise when it needs to reissue debt, meaning Govt. 'discretionary' budget will be falling fast. Trump's tariffs coming at a bad time indeed
Tokyo Guy
Any country with any common sense will just ignore him until he folds as usual.
Tokyo Guy
Our friend "Hope" going for his usual flood-the-zone tactics with post after post of ChapGPT generated garbage.
JD
The most powerful country in the world = USA = MAGA.
It's time for the great trade rebalancing in history to occur. Maybe Vietnam is smarter than the rest of other countries. They rather make 80% and 60% of something than to make 100% of nothing like the rest of world wants. Maybe they should use Vietnam as a model to follow.
If they don't then it will be take it or leave it starting tomorrow. Letters are coming
sasayaku
Tariffs are not a way to "win", they are not the initiator of negotiations, they are the result. Pumpkin Spice Palpatine is either blissfully unaware of, or equally blissfully ignoring that.
If you disrupt one side without coordination, the whole system rebalances itself in unpredictable or counterproductive ways, and everyone comes out worse. Case in point, the US trade deficit did not improve meaningfully (nor does it have to, that's just what they want you to believe and parrot at every possible occasion), there's no meaningful reshoring of business to the US, but some of its industries like agriculture got hit hard by retaliatory measures.
Starbucks
Maybe they should use Vietnam as a model to follow.
Definitely. Vietnam came out well on top with that deal.
Wasabi
This is the root of the problem and you do not release it yet. The USA lost it's greatness and, most important, the trust of all the others country.... but trump is still friend with putin and kim.
JD
They placed high tariffs on the USA for a long time now. Someone told me American car costs 100% more when it's shipped over there so a $60K car will cost $120K over there.
They made so much money from the USA before because of stupid US presidents. Now they know who's in charge so they made the deal right away. They removed all tariffs for USA products. They still make money, 80% and 60% from their products into the USA instead of 100% of nothing. Smart move or stupid move? I let you decide.
JD
The golden age of the USA is coming. America First policy. America can't let the rest of the world take advantage of it anymore. Time to pay up
HopeSpringsEternal
US Financial Markets at record high, because Trump's tariff policies working, US Corps gaining market access to countries like China, UK & Vietnam where trade deals signed, while their US tariff rate increasing vs. 2024
Meanwhile, US Govt. tariff revenues increased massively, +100 $Billion more for April, May & June vs. 2024
Regarding other 15 major trading partners and 175+ smaller partners, deals will get signed or letters will be sent out with Their New HIGHER US tariff rate.
Trump's tariff plan's working, as few businesses are able to pass on tariff costs, and thus racing to reshore to the US to avoid US tariffs, while creating jobs, productivity, economic growth, tax revenues and national security
lincolnman
Nonsense. The US hasn't turned into a fascist state yet - though that's clearly where "MAGA" wants to take us...
With this bunch of clueless imbeciles - led by a demented old fool? These other countries are humiliating him...
Their consumers get US goods tariff free while you are stuck paying a 20% tariff on theirs...that sound like a "good deal"?
"Chickening out" is coming - just like it has multiple times over the past 180 days...
Starbucks
US Financial Markets at record high, because Trump's tariff policies working, US Corps gaining market access to countries like China, UK & Vietnam where trade deals signed, while their US tariff rate increasing vs. 2024
Still under 1% rise in just under 6 months of him taking office.
JD
80% of something is the same as 100% of nothing? Maybe need to go back to math class. It will very helpful.
HopeSpringsEternal
We'll be getting lots of news flow on Trump tariff letters being sent out, reciprocal rates to go into effect Aug 1st.
Expect many countries will hustle to finalize their 'bespoke' US trade deals before August 1st as a result and it'll largely entail dropping both their tariff and non- tariff trade barriers, like China, Vietnam and UK
JD
Nah, I don't think so. They prefer to make 100% of nothing and try to prove to the world that they are tough guys. I actually want them to do this and retaliate so I can see what Trump will react. Remember what China did in the beginning? So fun to watch that LOL
Tokyo Guy
The golden age of the USA is coming. America First policy. America can't let the rest of the world take advantage of it anymore. Time to pay up
I'd ask people like this how they reconcile the USA being the supposed greatest, most powerful, awesomest, most tubular, country on the earth, with the constant whining that "other countries take advantage of us", but I don't want to be responsible for the mental short circuit that results.
Starbucks
They placed high tariffs on the USA for a long time now. Someone told me American car costs 100% more when it's shipped over there so a $60K car will cost $120K over there
Sounads made ip
Starbucks
Up
lincolnman
What part of "they pay 0% and you pay 20% do you fail to understand?
I'd suggest you get a GED...
JD
If they retaliate then the USA will raise tariff over 100% like it did with China in the beginning then they will make 100% of nothing. So now which one is better? 80% of something or 100% of nothing? Think carefully before answering ok?
mariasjapan
MAGA concept plan
lincolnman
What do you mean "retaliate" - are you saying now "THERE IS NO DEAL"?
If you think paying 20% is better than paying 0%, I assume you have more bankruptcies than your MAGA hero...
Yrral
Trump is in dementia protocol
JD
Refer to the China example then you'll know. That's what a lot of countries will react when they receive the letters
Still don't understand huh? It's not that difficult. Let me try one last time. Once the USA raises tariff for Vietnam to at least 100%. It basically shuts down the US market like it did for China in the beginning. Vietnamese producers will go out of business right away. So as a producer, do you want to go out of business or do you want to make 80%? This is math 101. Not rocket science.
Starbucks
So as a producer, do you want to go out of business or do you want to make 80%? This is math 101. Not rocket science.
They still make 100%. Any tariff you and people who buy their products pay.
Bob Fosse
In 2 weeks?
HopeSpringsEternal
US Firms get access to Vietnam for 0% because it's a small economy compared with the US, while Vietnamese Firms must pay 20% to access much richer US markets and 40% if 're-shipping' from a 3rd country like China
Vietnam, slightly larger exporter to US than Japan, YTD in 2025 and believe for all of 2024. They're rapidly growing and developing but 20% tariff will push them in some cases to reshore to US to avoid tariffs, saving on transpacific shipping, taxes and energy costs as well.
JD
Did you see what's happened when the USA did that to China in the beginning when tariffs was 145%? All American orders were cancelled over night. Producers got stuck with raw materials that they pre-paid to suppliers already.
They had to turn to domestic consumers and sell their products 1 cent on a dollar. Basically 99% discount before going out of business. That's what will happen to Vietnam and they are smart enough to learn from China and make the deal right away with the USA because they don't want what's happened to China to happen to them.
Tokyo Guy
In 2 weeks?
The most beautiful 2 weeks. Nobody has weeks like I do. Big strong men come up to me with tears in their eyes and say Sire, how do you create such incredible weeks?