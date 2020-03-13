Will Abe declare emergency over coronavirus after law revision?

Lawmakers applaud after voting in the upper house in Tokyo on Friday, after endorsing legislation that will allow Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency in handling the coronavirus outbreak.

By Noriyuki Suzuki

With Friday's enactment of a revised law, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe can declare a state of emergency for the coronavirus outbreak. The question is, "Will he?"

Based on recent statements made by Abe and other government officials, an emergency declaration does not seem imminent.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's economy minister who was put in charge of the legal revision, has called an emergency declaration "a last resort," acknowledging that a series of measures taken under it to fight the virus will restrict people's rights.

With the Tokyo Olympics nearly four months away, Japan has been desperate to contain the spread and consistent in stressing that the games will be held as planned.

A state of emergency is defined by the government as "a situation in which the capacity to provide medical care will reach its limit and people's lives and health will be put at risk unless measures are taken."

The government revised the law on new types of influenza and infectious diseases which took effect in 2013 to include the new coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan, central China, late last year.

To apply the amended law, effective for two years, the health minister first needs to report to the prime minister that infections with the new coronavirus are feared to become "rampant." A government headquarters will then be set up to come up with countermeasures in line with the law.

Abe does not have the freedom to declare a state of emergency at his own discretion. He needs to seek input from an advisory panel comprising experts in medicine and public health who determine whether the situation calls for an emergency declaration.

There are two criteria that need to be met: whether people's lives and health will be severely undermined and whether the rapid and nationwide spread of the virus will have a grave impact on daily life and the economy.

If the advisory panel judges it necessary to make a declaration, the prime minister will do so by determining which areas should be targeted, most likely on a prefectural basis, and for how long. It also needs to be notified to parliament.

Such a declaration enables prefectural governors to call for specific action to prevent the spread of the virus.

For instance, they can demand that local residents stay indoors, ask for cancellations of events and restrict the use of schools and facilities where large numbers of people gather.

They will be allowed to expropriate private land and facilities to provide medical care if their initial request is refused for no good reason.

During parliamentary deliberations, one of the focal points was on the government's assessment of the outbreak -- whether it has seen domestic infections as rampant.

"There have to be clusters confirmed in a considerable number of prefectures and infections need to be more widespread than now," Nishimura said on Wednesday, indicating that Japan was not seeing an epidemic.

The number of domestic cases has topped 1,400, including about 700 from the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo in February.

Infections have been confirmed in 35 out of Japan's 47 prefectures as of Friday. Of the 35, Hokkaido and Aichi are the only two with over 100 cases and the bulk have reported single-digit numbers.

Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki has already declared a state of emergency for the northern island from Feb. 28 to March 19, which is not legally binding. He has asked local residents to stay indoors for the third weekend in a row.

The symptoms of the new coronavirus are relatively mild but it can cause serious illness, with one in every five people who catch it needing hospital care, according to the World Health Organization.

Mortality for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new virus, is seen as higher than for influenza. The rate for seasonal influenza is well below 0.1 percent, the Geneva-based U.N. body said.

A government panel of medical experts said in late February that the next week or two would be critical in terms of whether Japan can prevent a surge in domestic infections.

After the two-week period passed, the panel said on March 9 that Japan appeared to be reining in infections with no explosive increase reported. But it said it was too early to relax vigilance.

Globally, the WHO has called for a deeper sense of crisis with the use of the word "pandemic" and uncertainty looms over how soon the outbreak will subside.

The same government panel is expected to update its assessment on the situation in Japan around March 19. Abe has requested organizers scrap, cancel or scale down large sports and cultural events until then.

One of the government panel members, Shigeru Omi of the Japan Community Healthcare Organization, said a key point to watch is whether infection routes can be traced as cases rise.

"As of March 13, does the current situation meet the two criteria (for declaring a state of emergency)? I believe the answer is no," Omi told a session of the upper house before it passed the legislation.

© KYODO