Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Wing panel falls off one of gov't planes for prime minister

1 Comment
TOKYO

A panel the size of a laptop computer fell off one of the Japanese prime minister's jumbo jets, the defense force said on Friday, a potentially embarrassing mishap amid concern over the dangers posed by parts falling off U.S. military aircraft based in Japan.

Officials noticed the panel was missing from the Boeing 747, one of two jetliners used by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for foreign trips, after it flew from Tokyo to its base on the northern island of Hokkaido on Thursday, a spokesman for the Japan Air Self Defense Force (ASDF) said.

The part, measuring 38 cm by 20 cm, has not been found. It is an access panel near the pylon connecting one of the engines to the right wing.

"There was no sign of it on the runways so it's going to be very difficult to locate," the spokesman said.

The air force would conduct an investigation to determine why the panel had fallen off Abe's plane, the ASDF spokesman said.

The two government jumbos left Tokyo on Friday carrying Abe, government officials and Japanese business representatives on a six-day trip to Eastern Europe, including stops in Estonia, Lithuania, Serbia and Romania.

Abe did not board the 747 that lost the panel.

Japan has ordered two Boeing 777 planes to replace the aging jumbos after March 2019. It also plans to switch to ANA Holdings for maintenance work from rival Japan Airlines Co.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

1 Comment
Login to comment

As with anything, the older they get the more problems arise. These aircraft are over 30 years old now so its no surprise that things are starting t go wrong. Although its embarrassing for Japan Airlines who should have maintained the aircraft better!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

5 Female Coworkers You Will Meet In Japan (And How To Deal With Them)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥300 food and drinks!

300Bar 8-chome

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Cities

Gifu City

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Changing Corporate Japan: Forbes Japan’s Women Award 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Dharma Tongues: How Buddha Shaped the Japanese Language

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

When is New Year’s in Japan Really Over?

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Handa Floats Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice