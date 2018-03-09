China, Japan, S Korea bristle over U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs

Major Asian nations reacted sharply on Friday to U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, warning of damage to relations amid industry calls for retaliation.
Japan said the move would have a "big impact" on the countries' close bilateral ties, while China said it was "resolutely opposed" to the decision and South Korea said it may file a complaint to the World Trade Organization.
Trump on Thursday pressed ahead with the imposition of 25% tariffs on steel imports and 10% for aluminum on Thursday, though he announced exemptions for Canada and Mexico, and said exceptions could also be made for other allies.
China, which produces half the world's steel, will assess any damage caused by the U.S. move and "firmly defend its legitimate rights and interests," the country's Ministry of Commerce said.
The tariffs would "seriously impact the normal order of international trade," the ministry said.
The European Union, Brazil and Argentina said overnight they should not be targeted or would seek exemptions, and both Japan and South Korea said they would ask to be made exceptions also.
South Korea, a key Washington Asian ally, is the third largest steel exporter to the United States, after Canada and Brazil.
The U.S. is the world's biggest importer of steel, purchasing 35 million tons of raw material in 2017. Of those imports, South Korea, Japan, China and India accounted for 6.6 million tons.
"We should prevent a trade war situation from excessive protectionism, in which the entire world harm each other," Trade Minister Paik Un-gyu told a meeting with steelmakers.
Trade tensions between China and United States have risen since Trump took office. China accounts for only a small fraction of U.S. steel imports, but its massive industrial expansion has helped create a global glut of steel that has driven down prices.
China's steel and metals associations urged the government to retaliate against the United States, citing imports ranging from stainless steel to coal, agricultural products and electronics.
It was the most explicit threat yet from the country in an escalating trade spat.
The dispute has fuelled concerns that soybeans, the United States' most valuable export to the world's second largest economy, might be caught up in the trade actions after Beijing launched a probe into imports of U.S. sorghum, a grain used in animal feed and liquor.
"The cost of a trade war will be tremendous and it will make everyone unhappy," Junichi Makino, chief economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo, said in a report on Friday.
Trump's declaration coincided with the signing by 11 countries of a new Trans-Pacific trade pact that the United States withdrew from last year.
The announcement underlines concerns about rising U.S. protectionism and the latest tariffs offset the positive impact from plans also announced overnight for Trump to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un that raised hopes of ending a standoff over North Korea's nuclear weapons programme, said Kwon Young-sun, an economist at Nomura Securities.
Trump in January ordered tariffs on solar panels and washing machines imports to the U.S.
Exports of these products and steel and aluminium make up less than 1 percent of South Korea's total exports, Young-sun said.
"But broader U.S. curbs and countermeasures from Europe or China could derail the exports environment going forward," he said.
A senior South Korean official said the tariffs would impact the renegotiation of the bilateral free trade deal with the United States that is currently underway.
The official said ways had to be found to address steel overcapacity in China as South Korea was the top importer of Chinese steel, although shipments from China were 21% down in 2017 from the previous year.
He said the United States has raised concerns over South Korea's "transshipment" of Chinese steel, although the trade ministry has argued that only 2.5% of steel exported to the U.S. uses Chinese material.
The official also expect higher U.S. tariffs to put South Korean carmakers, Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors, at a disadvantage in the U.S. market as it would increase their costs.
In Sydney, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull sounded confident of getting favorable treatment as Trump spoke of Washington's strong relationship with Australia, a major exporter of iron ore but exports little steel and the United States was not a major customer.
"I was pleased to see the president acknowledge the strong points I have been making to him. There is no case for imposing tariffs on Australian steel," Turnbull told reporters in Sydney.
India's steel ministry said in a note to the trade ministry last month that U.S. import tariffs were expected to lead to a loss of $130 million in exports which were expected to total 333,656 tonnes for the year ending on March 31.
European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom will host her U.S. and Japanese counterparts in Brussels on Saturday to discuss steel overcapacity as part of talks that begin in December at a World Trade Organization meeting in Buenos Aires.
Shares in China's steel and aluminum makers fell on Friday morning. Baoshan Iron & Steel was down 3.3%, while Hesteel and Beijing Shougang were down more than 1%.
In South Korea, shares in Posco were down 3.5%, while in Tokyo Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal fell 0.7% by the close.
Chinese steel futures slumped to their weakest level since November.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
23 Comments
zones2surf
I always love how those who abuse the "free trade" system complain when they get told that they are no longer going to be allowed to be an abuser.
I am no Trump fan, but the mercantilist, export-oriented countries always play the victim, when, in fact, they are are the aggressor.
Laguna
Hmm. Steel bristle?
YuriOtani
I wonder how Japan will retaliate against the USA?
CrazyJoe
Trump doesn't even understand what tariffs are. He believes they are levies paid by foreign government's to the United States rather than an import cost passed onto consumers.
I am no longer surprised by anything Trump does, the man is a know nothing buffoon but Robert Lightizer does know better and he still lies and misrepresents. Trump can take his "reprieve" and shove it up his **. I hope when the hammer falls it falls hard on red states with no mercy.
wtfjapan
so basically only 6.6 million tonnes of 35million, 18.8% will have tariffs attached , as EU and Canada are likely to be exempted. how is that in any way going to damage US security!? Just shows that its a political stunt to shore up votes from his base than actually having any real economic benefits and this is best case scenario, worse case is he tariffs everybody and starts a trade war. pres orange is a moron.
Ganbare Japan!
As I have stated many times, I strongly admire Pres. Trump and VP Michael Pence, but I disagree with them on this. Why Canada and Mexico get exeptions but not Japan? Now there is even talk of exempting Australia too.Very unfair to Japan, "Closest USA ally in Asia" said Trump. It is very regrettab;e if Japan is not granted an exemption within 15 days.
Slap massive tarriffs onto US beef and soybeans, American Cherries, and vehicles like Harley Davinson, Chevrolet, Tesla etc.
Dango bong
this is the problem, other nations thinking they have "rights" to the US market. They do not. The US wants equal trade there is nothing criminal or unfair about it. We are not the world's welfare we are a sovereign nation and make our own decisions.
Dango bong
Japan's trade practices toward US imports is already close to criminally unfair, can't get much worse, hence Japan can not do a damn thing about it.
wtfjapan
this is the problem, other nations thinking they have "rights" to the US market. They do not. The US wants equal trade there is nothing criminal or unfair about it. yes the US can cut access to its markets whenever it wants, and so can the EU , China and the rest of the world. trade is a two way street not one way.
Strangerland
Whether they do or not would depend on their trade agreements.
Laguna
...and whether they'd like to remain part of the WTO.
commanteer
I was drinking with some Japanese steel executives the other night, and they weren't worried in the slightest by this. The US is a tiny part of their customer base, even from their Chinese factories.
domtoidi
Every sliver of steel entering the US was purchased by an American company that made a consious decision to buy the imported steel instead of buying from an American steel company.
Americans pray and pay homage to the holy dollar.
Northernlife
@dangbongo Japan's trade practices toward US imports is already close to criminally unfair, can't get much worse, hence Japan can not do a damn thing about it...So do you accually know what Japans trade practices are towards the US?
Ray Payne
So, Japan and South Korea would like to have an exemption. All they need to do is dismantle their many cleverly disguised hidden trade barriers that restrict American products into their countries. Then we will have fair trade to offset that large surplus in their favor.
Serrano
"China, Japan, S Korea bristle 0over U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs"
Cry me a river.
rlperez@hotmail.com.au
This is how Washington treats is so-called ally Japan. Yet Abe continues to grovel to Washington.
tinawatanabe
Don't you know Japan is not export-oriented country any more for a long time? Japan is suffering from trade deficit for a long time. Japan's GDP comes from domestic businesses like USA.
smithinjapan
I wish I could have seen Abe's face at the news Japan was not exempt. I have already heard -- and seen on this site -- Japanese saying, "Why wasn't Japan automatically exempt? (I can understand why not other Asian nations!)". I bet his lip quivered and he felt personally hurt. It at least likely explains his sniveling on the thread about NK and his eagerness to kiss Trump's butt more.
smithinjapan
tinawatanabe: "Japan's GDP comes from domestic businesses like USA."
Hogwash. If that were the case they wouldn't have pushed for the TPP so hard, and wouldn't intentionally devaluate the yen constantly. Both of which they did and do. Japan cannot rely on domestic industry and business (which they, of course, outsource) with it's necessity to import most raw materials and decreasing consumption (and aging population). The only place where you are slightly correct is that a lot of money IS being spent nowadays domestically, but it's thanks to foreign tourists like the people you berate from China. They dropped a few trillion in 2016 and while it's dropped since, it's still something we are entirely dependent on and should be thankful for.
smithinjapan
Ganbare Japan: "Why Canada and Mexico get exeptions but not Japan? "
Because it's a two-way street, and Japan is incredibly unfair on trade barriers and tariffs to protect domestic markets. You don't have a "right" to be exempt; you have to earn it. Despite the butt-kissing by leaders here, Japan has not earned it.
smithinjapan
YuriOtani: "I wonder how Japan will retaliate against the USA?"
It won't. Abe is already bowing more deeply and sucking up to Trump harder than before.
AlexBecu
Japan doesn't need to be exempt from anything. Your comments are funny and bias at the same time.
You don't have to join the TTP either, it will go on without you.
Japan has also invested a lot of money in the US and hired, employees close to a million Americans with factories all over the US, instead of a 3rd world country with cheaper labor. Your bias views and hate is showing more than anything else written in this article.