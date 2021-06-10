Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Suga regrets having to take all the heat for hosting Olympics during pandemic

0 Comments
By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Junko Fujita
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he regretted having to take all the flak for holding the Summer Olympics during a pandemic as his government was reported to favor allowing domestic spectators into stadiums to watch.

Tokyo 2020, already postponed by a year, has faced strong opposition from the public, medical experts and some former athletes amid a fourth wave of infections.

Suga's comments appeared to illustrate tensions bubbling to the surface as the government bolsters its assurances to the world that the Games will be safe when they start on July 23.

He was speaking in response to comments at a Diet session from an opposition lawmaker, who said the prime minister had been coming under attack over holding the Games during the COVID-19 pandemic when the host city governor, Yuriko Koike, should be weighing in.

"I'm very glad you said what I want to say," Suga replied. "Even though I tried to make that point, Diet discussions conclude that all the responsibilities should be taken by the prime minister.

"I am not trying to run away from my responsibilities, but I feel it is regrettable that this is the direction of the debate in the Diet."

Koike was not immediately available for comment.

Government officials and Olympics organizers are in favor of holding the Games with local spectators as COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out and case numbers decline, the Asahi newspaper reported, without citing sources.

The prime minister's office declined to comment.

Popular Japanese singer Yuzo Kayama became the latest celebrity withdrawing from the Olympics torch relay, saying he was not happy about holding the Games given current conditions around the world, Kyodo news reported

Meanwhile, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Wednesday said some athletes she has met are "so excited to be able to participate in the Games" despite some of the most difficult circumstances ever seen for a modern Olympics.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Translation error? He had the choice to defer to Koike? But chose to take all the heat and regrets it?

Unless the weren't on the same page and disputed, they would be on the same team taking the same heat.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

If you don't like the heat, Suga-san, get out of the kitchen.

What did you think the job was, if not to take responsibilities?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

All of you on the hook to pay for a COVID-tainted Olympic exercise of hubris and profit for a select few, won't you think of poor Suga's feelings for a moment when you criticize leaders so harshly? It's the least you can do after he finishes a long, hard day of his duties to go to his favorite steak house in Ginza.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Suga took on the job as leader and now is complaining he must lead. There are many expletives that can be used to describe this guy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

