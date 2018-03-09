U.S. eases way to more tariff exemptions under pressure from allies

The United States opened the way for more exemptions from its steel and aluminum tariffs on Friday, after pressure from allies and intense lobbying from lawmakers, further diluting the measures just a day after they were formally announced.
President Donald Trump, who has broad powers to impose the tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum, had already granted exemptions to Canada and Mexico, and has said there would be the possibility of industry exemptions, although he has not spelled that out.
After Trump opened the door, Brazil, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Europe clamored for special treatment, although Chinese producers called on Beijing to retaliate in kind.
"The president can do exemptions and my expectation is there may be some other countries that he considers in the next two weeks," Mnuchin said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC on Friday.
When Trump's tariffs were initially announced, stockmarkets went into a tail spin on concerns they would ignite a global trade war. Reaction has however been measured and counter threats have been carefully calibrated so far.
Those threats have been overblown, according to Dani Rodrik, Professor of International Political Economy at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, who is one of the world's leading experts on trade.
"The reality is that Trump’s trade measures to date amount to small potatoes. In particular, they pale in comparison to the scale and scope of the protectionist policies of President Ronald Reagan’s administration in the 1980s," Rodrik wrote on Friday.
Tokyo and Brussels rejected any suggestion that their exports to the United States threatened its national security - Trump's justification for imposing the tariffs despite warnings at home and abroad that they could provoke a global trade war.
"We are an ally, not a threat," European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said.
China's metals industry issued the country's most explicit threat yet in the row, urging the government to retaliate by targeting U.S. coal - a sector that is central to Trump's political base and his election pledge to restore American industries and blue-collar jobs.
Brazil, which after Canada is the biggest steel supplier to the U.S. market, said it wanted to join the exemption list and Argentina made a similar case.
Japan, the United States' top economic and military ally in Asia, was next in line. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Japan's steel and aluminum shipments posed no threat to U.S. national security.
The European Union, the world's biggest trade bloc, chimed in. "Europe is certainly not a threat to American internal security so we expect to be excluded," European trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said in Brussels.
Malmstrom told reporters the EU was ready to complain to the World Trade Organization, and retaliate within 90 days. She will meet U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko in Brussels on Saturday when she will ask whether the EU is to be included in the tariffs.
She won support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Shares in European steelmakers fell, although Germany's two biggest producers Thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter have insisted the impact on them will be limited.
The target of Trump's ire is China, whose capacity expansions have helped add to global surpluses of steel. China is also the potential target of far more wide-ranging U.S. action over what Washington says is its theft of intellectual property and coercion of U.S. firms to share commercial secrets.
Beijing vowed to "firmly defend its legitimate rights and interests". Tariffs would "seriously impact the normal order of international trade," the Commerce Ministry said.
Last year, China imported 3.2 million tonnes of U.S. coal, worth about $420 million and nearly five times the amount it took in 2016. Trump has championed coal exports as demand from power firms at home weakens.
The dispute has fueled concerns that soybeans, the United States' most valuable export to China, might be caught up in the row after Beijing launched an inquiry into imports of U.S. sorghum, a grain used in animal feed and liquor.
South Korea, the third-largest steel exporter to the United States and a strategic ally on the Korean peninsula, called for calm. "We should prevent a trade war situation from excessive protectionism, in which the entire world harms each other," Trade Minister Paik Un-gyu told a meeting with steelmakers.
While carrying a message to Washington to push forward a diplomatic breakthrough over North Korea, South Korea's national security office chief Chung Eui-yong asked U.S. officials to support Seoul's request for a waiver, a presidential spokesman said.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Aly Rustom
This clamoring on by all these countries is pathetic. Just circumvent the US into irrelevancy. This groveling and prostating is providing more fodder for Trump and his clown car of an administration.
Matt Hartwell
Looking after your own citizens is pathetic? Nonsensical.
Largest or second largest economy in the World. How is the U.S ever going to be irrelevant?
Again, nonsenscal. And filled with spite.
Aly Rustom
Ridiculous. How does starting a trade war help your citizens?
Take a look at the TPP. It went ahead without the US. Yes, the US can be irrelevant. If the rest of the world ignores it and just goes about their business.
I'm not the one supporting a trade war. Those who support trade wars are filled with spite.
Strangerland
Trump is blustering the US into irrelevance right now. He has destroyed all credibility for US trade agreements - he has shown that at any given time Americans will suddenly decide they do not like the terms of an agreement and will stop honoring them. How can any country be expected to trust them in the future with new agreements? There are no world laws, as such, the only thing that countries can use to treat with each other is their trust in the other party. And the rest of the world has lost trust in the US, and now is starting to make agreements that circumvent the US altogether.
You ask how the US will ever be irrelevant - remember that the US is just the most recent in a long line of major world empires. During their heydays, people could have asked that same question - how will England ever be irrelevant? How will Mongolia ever be irrelevant? And yet, neither of those two examples is anything even remotely close to the size of the empire they used to command.
In the future, when they look back, they will mark Trump as the beginning of the end of the US empire.
Aly Rustom
Strangerland, you pretty much nailed it. Spot on mate.
Laguna
Trump has taken a bad idea and is implementing it in the worst way imaginable. Officially instituted for national security reasons (the only way Trump could do this without congressional approval) - and unofficially to save US jobs, Trump then morphed it into a trade balance issue by suggesting he'd waive sanctions on countries that reduce their surpluses with the US (i.e., extortion) to - and this is far worse - a test of loyalty to the US.
It is insane, meaning no sane administration would have done it. It makes the travel ban look meticulously planned. Congress must do its duty and overturn it.
Matt Hartwell
You have misunderstood what I said.
It is nonsensical to suggest that countries clamoring to secure an exemption is "pathetic". It is perfectly reasonable. You can be sure that every country will be doing the same thing.
No country is going to ignore the biggest or second biggest economy in the world, even projecting 50 years out, the U.S will still be in the top 3, perhaps with India No.2. The U.S will have 320 million people, likely 400 million by that time. Other than China and India, nobody is going to approach that population level.
So I say again, how are they ever going to be irrelevant? Unless your predicting WW3 or some other catastrophe. I'm just looking at population and economic trends.
Are you sure thats the case? I know they are renegotiating a bunch of agreements, including NAFTA, but I haven't seen anybody suggest that the U.S is not honoring agreements as they stand right now.
There is a difference between Trump tweeting his anger at trade agreements and the U.S not actually honoring what is still in force.
I dont agree with the approach Trump is taking. I think its dumb. I dont think he has a strategy. We are also overlooking the fact that his approach is likely to be short term. Trump probably wont even serve a second term. Even less likely too once this blows up.