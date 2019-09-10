Xi told Abe he 'can't believe' Trump amid trade friction: source

Chinese President Xi Jinping voiced distrust of U.S. President Donald Trump during his meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in June amid the U.S.-China trade dispute, a source close to the matter said Tuesday.
"I can't believe what President Trump says" concerning trade negotiations, Xi was quoted as telling Abe during a meeting on the fringe of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka.
Although Abe told Xi that Trump trusts the Chinese president, Xi continued to air his grievances about his U.S. counterpart, the diplomatic source told Kyodo News.
Despite agreeing to Xi's proposal on the phone to deal with Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei Technologies Co during the next working-level negotiations, "once the negotiations began, the U.S. side said that Huawei is not a trade issue but a security issue and did not deal with it," Xi told Abe, pointing out that Trump's remarks proved unreliable.
According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi had a telephone conference with Trump on June 18, during which he expressed China's hope that "the U.S. side can treat Chinese firms in a fair manner."
Xi further complained to Abe that while the Trump administration has repeatedly criticized Beijing for supporting state-owned companies with subsidies, "the U.S. is also providing Boeing with subsidies," referring to the Chicago-based U.S. airplane manufacturer.
Last week, the United States slapped China with the first stage of a new round of tariffs that will see nearly all Chinese imports taxed. China retaliated on the same day with its own round of tariffs on U.S. goods and announced the following day its decision to lodge a case at the World Trade Organization over the latest U.S imposition of import duties on Chinese exports to the United States.
The United States and China are planning to hold ministerial- level trade talks in September in Washington, but it is uncertain whether there will be any breakthrough.
Eager to claim a major trade victory to boost his 2020 re-election bid, Trump is likely to strengthen his hardline attitude toward China. But with no mutual trust between the two leaders, a major concession by Xi seems unlikely, making a prolonged conflict between the United States and China almost inevitable.
Meanwhile, relations between Japan and China have been improving recently, with the two sides preparing for Xi's first state visit to Japan planned for next spring.© KYODO
5 Comments
Chip Star
Only absolutely imbecilic morons believe anything that falls out of Donny's pie hole.
PTownsend
In both international and domestic affairs Trump's in way over his head. He's said to be unwilling to do any research on subjects he has limited knowledge of, which is most of them. He's never liked to read.
Given he spends most of his days on 'executive time' when he plays golf (300 times so far?), watches Fox and Friends plus Gorilla TV, looks after his family's investments, and fires off tweets to celebrities like Chrissy Tiegen (who?), it's clear he has little if any desire to work for what's best for the US population other than the .01%, Wall Street, big defense industries, big oil and others, including the guns and ammo industries.
Trump's the best thing that's happened to those in the alt right who want to further undermine the US, and certain 'foreign' leaders whose nations benefit from him doing so.
Laguna
They are equally mendacious.
umbrellaman
Who is the source close to the matter?
Is it Jim Acosta? Don Lemon? Racheal Maddow? The New York Times? The Washington Post? Buzzfeed? AOC? Manbearpig?
Yubaru
Only took Xi nearly three years to figure out what so many others have already known. I wonder if Abe has figured it out yet!
quercetum
This article is like a gossip column.