Yamaguchi likely to exit as head of ruling coalition partner Komeito

The Komeito party, the junior coalition ally of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is making arrangements for its longtime chief Natsuo Yamaguchi to pass the baton to his successor when his current term ends in late September, party sources said Thursday.

The most likely candidate to succeed Yamaguchi, who took the post in 2009, is Secretary General Keiichi Ishii, 66, the sources said. Yamaguchi, 72, is expected to make an announcement soon, possibly next week.

Yamaguchi, a popular figure among Komeito supporters, was initially expected to stay on and lead the party through lower and upper house elections. But the party, supported by the major lay-Buddhist organization Soka Gakkai, has begun to tilt toward a leadership change to project a new image, according to the sources.

The move will keep in step with leadership changes at the LDP and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, also both expected in September.

Yamaguchi, a House of Councillors member, succeeded Akihiro Ota, who resigned after a crushing defeat in the House of Representatives election in 2009. In his eighth term, he is already the longest-serving leader since the New Komeito -- which afterward changed its English name to Komeito -- was formed in 1998.

Komeito initially formed a coalition government with the LDP from 1999 to 2009 and later regained power together in 2012.

Komeito is set to hold a party convention on Sept. 28, where the next leader will be selected for a two-year term. The LDP's leadership race comes on Sept. 27 and the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is holding its contest on Sept. 23.

If Ishii takes the top job, elections chief Makoto Nishida, 62, or policy chief Yosuke Takagi, 64, is expected to become secretary general, according to the sources.

Ishii, a 10th-term lower house member, has long been touted as a future Komeito leader, serving as the land minister and Komeito policy chief.

Given the high popularity of Yamaguchi, however, Ishii has had to address his relatively low name recognition. In 2022, Ishii emerged as a viable candidate, but Yamaguchi ended up keeping the post to ensure stability and prepare the party for key unified local elections in 2023.

In July this year, Yamaguchi indicated that he would leave when the current term ends "unless the situation dramatically changes." He then said in August, "I will think carefully and make a decision" in response to growing calls within the party for him to stay on.

The next LDP leader is almost certain to become the next Japanese prime minister after Fumio Kishida, due to the ruling coalition controlling both houses of parliament.

Some lawmakers speculate that whoever becomes the next premier will dissolve the lower house for a snap election at an early date.

© KYODO