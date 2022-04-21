Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia Ukraine War Yellen
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks to the Atlantic Council, on April 13, 2022, in Washington. Yellen plans to meet with Ukraine's prime minister Denys Shmyhal during this week's spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington. At the same time, she'll be trying to avoid contact with Russian officials who plan attend some Group of 20 portions of the event. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
politics

Yellen, Ukraine official walk out of Russia's G20 remarks

11 Comments
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
WASHINGTON

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko walked out of a Group of 20 meeting Wednesday as Russia's representative started talking.

Several finance ministers and central bank governors also left the room, according an official familiar with the meetings, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the event was not public. Some ministers and central bank governors who attended the meeting virtually turned their cameras off when Russian President Vladimir Putin's representative spoke, the person said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said of Yellen's walkout: “Certainly we support her steps and it’s an indication of the fact that President Putin and Russia has become a pariah on the global stage.”

The incident came amid the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings, in which finance leaders try to tackle the world's most pressing issues. The brutal effects of Russia’s war against Ukraine have taken center stage, and Treasury Department officials said earlier this week that Yellen would try to avoid contact with Russians who plan to attend some G20 virtually.

President Joe Biden has said that Russia should not remain a member of the G20, an international body of the world's biggest economies that promotes economic cooperation between countries. Indonesia is the host country for G-20 summit in November.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Indonesia's finance minister, when asked about Russia's participation in the G20 and the about the walkout, said that the multilateral forum is a place to “express the views of all members and invitees."

Psaki reiterated the administration's position that "we can’t have business as usual” at the G20 and other international forums when it comes to Russia.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Appropriate action considering nothing that comes out of Russian officials’ mouths can be trusted.

4 ( +14 / -10 )

Russian official are just like parasites,that feed off the rotten minds of ignorant Russian,that support his war

-2 ( +9 / -11 )

Haaa Nemui, while you are right, I wouldn't narrow it down only to Russian officials.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

what a "serious action"... bunch of unskilled clowns walked away...and so...what?

2 ( +6 / -4 )

My opinion on this is the same as the UN walkout a while back. Pathetic and they deserve to be replaced immediately. Political grandstanding at best to win some social media brownie points.

Your job is to talk to people and come to terms on a variety of issues. Yes, sometimes that means you’ll have to talk to people you disagree with. Nothing gets better by holding your hands over your ears and ignoring the problem.

We teach better to children in kindergarten.

2 ( +7 / -5 )

The reason I could never work at such a high level, I would have been giving Ivan a rude hand gesture as I walked out.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Political grandstanding at best to win some social media brownie points.

No. That was an absolutely appropriate diplomatic response / snub. You can be certain those involved were acting on the advice if not the direct orders of their respective national leadership to leave if Russia showed up to speak.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Putin reign of terror and war crimes must end, the slaughter of innocence, children is a abomination.

How far the murder and mayhem prevails before the time will come went the global community make a choice.

Converse with the war criminal or pick a side a be prepared to commit to a possible nuclear war.

The time is probably past, so fully arm Ukraine and be done with it.

Send a clear message out to the Government of China the days of despots are over.

There will be nothing left to hold a may day parade.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Respectfully.

...

So?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Such bravery. Speaking truth to power. /s

What is next, they will put tiny Ukranian flag emojis in their Twitter feeds?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

@Atillathehungry

Probably lapel pins, it is the politician equivalent of a twitter bio line emoji.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

