Youth strike for climate change movement reaches Japan

Students calling for action to address climate change took to the streets before the Diet building in central Tokyo on Friday, joining what has now become a global youth movement.
About 20 youths, including high school and university students, sought to raise the alarm about climate change and have their voices heard, holding up handmade placards that read "Live with the Earth" and "Act Now!"
Organizers took a cue from a broader movement called "#FridaysForFuture" that began in 2018 when 15-year-old Greta Thunberg spent school hours sitting in front of Sweden's parliament to demand political action for climate change.
She posted her activity on Instagram and Twitter, grabbing attention in European countries and beyond.
Held in an area where government offices are concentrated, the event was the first of its kind in Japan, according to people who decided to organize it earlier this month.
"Young people can change society as a whole if our perceptions change," said Aina Koide, a 20-year-old university student who has led the initiative.
"My hope is that more young people will share that view and come," she said, adding the priority is to raise awareness about environmental issues.
Among the participants in the event were a female university student who rushed to the roughly hour-long rally in a suit she has been wearing for her job hunting and students who had their eyes opened to the seriousness of climate change while they were away from Japan.
Isao Sakai, an 18-year-old high school student, recalls that the environmental science class he took during his stay in the United States was an "eye-opening experience."
"I didn't care about climate change until then. But knowledge makes a difference," Sakai told Kyodo News. "First off, more young people need to become aware of what's happening."© KYODO
garypen
Ganbatte!
ifd66
The fact that there were only 20 students reflects the state of awareness in this country fueled by government and media lack of urgency in covering the issues that really matter.
Climate change and biodiversity crises that have finally managed to make world healines, are regulalry ignored, glossed over, or relegated to minor stories here.
bjones
I saw a glacier in Switzerland in the 70's. Saw it again in the 90's. It has been melting since the end of the ice age. Don't think people or gassy cows are causing it.
rainyday
So based on a glacier you haven’t seen in at least 20 years, you are convinced by personal experience that scientific consensus based on millions of worldwide observations is wrong?
itsonlyrocknroll
The politicisation of climate change to justify party political agenda could well be the most Immediate threat to find consensus. The Governments of China and India won't accept responsibility and are unlikely to change course.
15-year-old Greta Thunberg education, failure to attend classes, could well end up a casualty to the very cause Greta Thunberg prescribes to represent.
proxy
We're all going to die! Go back to class kids.
seadog538
There's big money to be made in the Global Warming caper! Billions and billions! Al Gore knows all about it!
seadog538
JJ Jetplane
This is big. For Japanese students to rise up, shows that a serious change is needed.
Not too long ago, the Supreme Court approved to hear the case of the students that filed a lawsuit against the US government for violating their constitutional rights due to the use of fossil fuels.
Kids all over the world are stepping up to fight for their future that adults won’t.