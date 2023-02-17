Zelenskyy open to visiting Hiroshima for G7 summit: Ukraine envoy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would consider attending this year's Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima if invited, the country's envoy to Japan has said, highlighting the importance of sending a warning against the use of nuclear arms from the Japanese city once ravaged by an atomic bomb.
A visit by Zelenskyy to the city will be "a significant opportunity," Ukraine Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky said during a recent interview. The Ukrainian leader has traveled to the United States and some European countries to seek support as Russia's war against Ukraine continues but has not yet visited Asia.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, representing the only country to have suffered atomic bombings in war, hopes to demonstrate his leadership in nuclear disarmament issues during the G7 summit in May amid fears that Russia might use an atomic device against Ukraine in the ongoing war.
Korsunsky said Ukraine faces greater nuclear threats than any other nation today, and he hopes the G7 members -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union -- would seriously discuss ways to address such fears.
"Ukraine clearly has a say" in the issue, the ambassador said, adding that nuclear threats are a global matter, touching on North Korea's nuclear development program and China's military buildup.
Delivering Ukraine's message to G7 leaders in person, rather than virtually, will be important, Korsunsky said, while acknowledging that ensuring the safety of the Ukrainian president during his possible trip to Japan would be a challenge.
"President Zelenskyy has gone to the United States, Britain and France. He will get on a plane to meet other leaders," the ambassador said.
According to a Japanese government source, Kishida has invited Zelenskyy to an online G7 summit on Feb 24, which falls on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy's visit to Hiroshima may be discussed during the talks.
The ambassador, meanwhile, called on Kishida to join other countries' leaders in visiting Ukraine to see the devastation firsthand. However, any plans have been pending, apparently due to security reasons.
In January, the Ukrainian government invited Kishida to visit Ukraine. Kishida has said he will consider the trip if the right conditions are met.
Ukraine will "do everything in its power" to address security concerns, the ambassador assured, while hoping Kishida "would see with his own eyes what has happened to Ukraine" by touring not only the capital Kyiv but also places such as Bucha, a town where many civilians were found dead following an occupation by Russian troops.
Among the G7 countries, British, Canadian, French, German, and Italian leaders have already visited Ukraine since the war began. In December, U.S. President Joe Biden also held a summit with Zelenskyy in Washington.
The summit in Hiroshima is scheduled for three days from May 19.© KYODO
9 Comments
Login to comment
Spitfire
Oh come on!
garypen
If Ukraine is fully accepted into the EU by the May 19 date, then certainly he should be invited to speak. But, even as merely an EU candidate nation, having him address the group in person would certainly send a message to Russia and its few allies, that the invasion of Ukraine is an invasion of Europe itself.
tora
But he's a warmonger. Turned Russia away multiple times when they asked for peace talks. His condition for ending the war: the end of Putin.
So this will go on until Putin dies of old age, or decides to break his promise and put an end to Zelenski.
The comedian isn't welcome to Japan.
Rodney
I will be there protesting the murder of the over 25,000 People he and his ultranationalists murdered in Donbass if he comes. Let’s all get together.
nandakandamanda
I think he would be welcomed to Japan by the Japanese people. The problem is the real threat of assassination here.
Yes, I know Putin promised Israel that he wouldn’t kill Zelenskyy, but he only meant that he personally wouldn’t do it.
Algernon LaCroix
For someone who's country is under attack, he does seem to spend a lot of time hob-nobbing overseas
Spitfire
The victimhood card is alive and well in Japan.
Nemo
Head to Moscow, because that is where responsibility lies.
Feel free to stay there.
Nemo
One thing is for sure, The Moscow Midget will never set foot in Japan again and he won't be missed.
Send the dog back too. It deserves an owner that isn't a sociopath.
John-San
I bet you don't Rodney. because you know and I know. if you are seen at a pro Russian protest in Hiroshima. You days living in Japan even if you are married to a local are numbered. The Japan Government will weed you out, finds some trump up charges, three months in detention, then put on the first plan to China. I advise not to show your face at the protest.
Nemo
Yeah, not so much. Moscow's condition was for Ukraine to accept all it's demands and land grab. Z's condition is that the Russians go home and return what is not theirs.
Nope. It will go on until the Russians leave. Whether that is before or after Putin goes to meet Adolf is open to circumstances.